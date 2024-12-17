Drone sightings: A timeline of the reports, arrests and calls for answers

Mysterious drone sightings haven't gone away, and neither are the calls for answers.

Since last month, reports of the uncrewed aerial vehicles have escalated across several eastern states including New Jersey, New York and Maryland.

Anxiety among residents in the region have fueled lawmakers to press the federal government to understand why the drones are being spotted in such frequency.

Federal authorities have reassured the public that the objects don’t appear to be operating nefariously, while the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security clarify many sightings appear to be not drones at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet drone presence has led to a delayed medevac helicopter rescue in New Jersey, a New York airport runaway closure and two arrests in Boston.

Here's a full timeline on recent drone sightings and how the government has responded.

Where are they coming from? 'Drone sightings' prompt worries, but these theories could explain what's happening

Timeline: Mysterious drones appear on East Coast

Nov. 18:

Witness accounts begin spotting several large drones in New Jersey at night, usually between dusk to 11 p.m. according to the Asbury Park Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey says patrolmen from law enforcement spotted the drones. The prosecutor’s office says several agencies, including federal and state law enforcement partners, would "coordinate, monitor, and investigate the drone activity."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nov. 22:

The Federal Aviation Administration issues the first of two temporary flight restrictions prohibiting drones over the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey through Dec. 6. A second one was later issued on Dec. 4, extending the restriction through Dec. 20. The FAA told USA TODAY the move came "at the request of federal security partners."

Nov. 25:

The FAA issues a temporary flight restriction over the Picatinny Arsenal Military Base in Morris County, New Jersey effective through Dec. 26.

Nov. 26:

A medevac helicopter is prevented from picking up an injured car crash victim at the Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg, New Jersey, because drones were spotted in the area, a school spokesperson later told USA TODAY on Dec. 4. The landing site is relocated away from the campus, which is commonly used as a landing site for helicopters from the New Jersey State Police Emergency Medical Services Responses Program (North-Star) for emergency transports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dec. 1:

Morris County resident Jonelle Ferentinos sees five drones at night in her neighborhood near the Boonton Reservoir in Parsippany. The next night she sees four hovering and moving around in different directions, she told the Morristown Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Dec 3:

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey says the drone sightings pose "no known threat to public safety."

The FBI issues a statement revealing drones have been reportedly seen flying in several areas along the 70-mile Raritan River in New Jersey. The agency did not specify exactly where the sightings along the 70-mile river were.

Dec. 8:

Residents in Bucks County, Pennsylvania spot what appeared to be five large drones fly about 1,000 feet in the air above the Solebury Township Police Department late at night. The department also received reports of two large drones in town that day and the week prior, Det. Sgt. Jonathan Koretzky told the Bucks County Courier Times, part of the USA TODAY Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dec. 10:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) posts a letter urging several agencies to investigate the drone sightings including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the FAA.

Dec. 11:

A New Jersey closed-door briefing about the drones is held at state police headquarters, where lawmakers are told that investigators have been unable to electronically detect the drones despite the frequent sightings. New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Kanitra says federal officials sent over an electro-optical infrared camera, designed to detect drones within one to two miles even in the dark, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh says state and local authorities have the right to take any action against the drones if they pose a threat to military installations.

Dec 12:

At a press briefing, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby says there is no evidence of foreign-based involvement from coastal vessels.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sees "dozens of large drones" above his home at night in Davidsonville, Maryland, he wrote on X the next morning. In his post he announces he is joining the list of lawmakers demanding answers on the origins of the drones.

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., calls the Biden administration "dismissive" about the reported sightings argued it has failed its "obligation to the American people to figure out and tell us what is going on immediately."

Democrat U.S. Senators Cory Booker, N.J., Andy Kim, N.J., Kristen Gillibrand, N.Y., and Chuck Schumer, N.Y., post a joint letter to the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the FAA on Wednesday requesting a briefing on how the agencies will "identify and address the source of these incursions."

Dec. 13:

President-elect Donald Trump criticizes the government for not explaining the swarm of drone sightings on Truth Social writing "Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!"

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says on X that New Yorkers reported similar sightings as the ones in New Jersey and says the state is investigating alongside the FBI and DHS. She assures the sightings do not pose any imminent threat to public safety or national security.

Democrat New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy pens a letter urging President Joe Biden to send more resources to the state to "fully understand what is behind this activity."

Dec. 14:

Police arrest two men in Boston for alleged "hazardous drone operation" near to Logan International Airport, the Boston Police Department confirmed in a Dec. 15 statement. A third suspect flees on a boat, according to police.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reveals that drone activity caused runways to closed for about an hour at the New York Stewart Airport in Orange County on Dec. 13. In a statement, the governor called on Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act adding that "this has gone too far."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey says state officials are monitoring reports of drone sightings across the state and advised drone operators to adhere to all laws, regulations and operating procedures.

Dec. 15:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tells reporters he requested the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to deploy "special detection systems" in New York and New Jersey to address the recent sightings. He says he wants to implement a Robin Radar Systems, explaining they a more effective approach to detecting drones due to their "360-degree technology."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tells ABC News the federal government is "deploying additional resources" to address the sightings, adding that "there's no question that people are seeing drones."

Dec. 16:

Robert Duffy, 42, and Jeremy Folcik, 32, are arraigned in Boston on trespassing charges due to allegedly operating a drone "dangerously close" to Logan International Airport. The Boston Police Department said additional charges could be added.

President-elect Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden and other U.S. government officials of knowing more about the drones and their origins than they are publicly stating. National security spokesman John Kirby quickly pushed back on Trump's comments, telling reporters during a call that the U.S. government was not withholding critical information from the public.

Contributing: John Bacon, Thao Nguyen, Gabe Hauari, Jeanine Santucci, Eric Lagatta, Sudiksha Kochi, Fernando Cervantes Jr., Ahjané Forbes, William Westhoven, Jess Rohan, Saleen Martin, William Westhoven, Kyle Morel, Lisa Robyn Kruse, Jenna Calderón, Francesca Chambers and Amanda Oglesby, USA TODAY Network

Anthony Robledo is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at arobledo@usatoday.com and follow him on X and Instagram @anthonyarobledo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drone sightings: See timeline of news since first reports in November