Drone strike on US troops shows how service members in Mideast face increasingly lethal attacks

WASHINGTON — The attack that killed three U.S. troops and wounded 25 others Sunday at a base in the Middle East came from a one-way attack drone and represents the latest in an increasingly lethal barrage aimed at bases with American troops in the region.

Iranian-backed militias have mounted more that 150 attacks since Oct. 17 on bases occupied by U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, according to the Pentagon. The majority of the attacks have been with rockets and one-way attack drones, most of which have been intercepted.

President Joe Biden in a statement on Sunday said the nation's "heart is heavy" following the deadly attack, vowing that "we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."

But the concern for months has been a lucky shot from area militants, according to U.S. officials who are not authorized to speak publicly. Referred to as a “golden BB,” such an attack would evade the layers of defenses that protect bases from incoming attacks.

In recent weeks the attacks have become more sophisticated and dangerous. On Jan. 20, the militants launched ballistic missiles at al-Asad air base in western Iraq. Those missiles, which carry a heavier explosive charge than rockets, caused traumatic brain injury in four U.S. troops. They later returned to duty.

The Pentagon responded with airstrikes that targeted elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian government entity that trains and equips militant groups throughout the Middle East, according to a U.S. official.

The attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, and the continued targeting of commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants, appear to have the common thread of support from Iran.

One former senior U.S. counterterrorism and intelligence official, Javed Ali, said the latest provocation by proxy forces would likely have repercussions.

“My sense is that things will escalate significantly soon,” said Ali, who previously held positions in the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

Story continues

The latest attack “marks the crossing of a significant threshold in the already high level of violence against US military personnel in the region,” Ali told USA TODAY.

And while the Biden administration continues to state publicly that it does not seek a war in the Middle East with Iranian-backed groups in the region or with Iran itself, the Sunday attack “likely will be met with a strong and lethal response in the region,” Ali said. “How these Iran-backed groups or Iran then retaliate remains to be seen, but a continuation or escalation of the current pace of attacks is most likely.”

A handful of Republican lawmakers quickly criticized the Biden administration's response to Iran after the latest attack. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. called the country "undeterred" and urged the Biden administration to "Hit Iran now. Hit them hard."

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee on Sunday also called out Biden sharing on X, formerly Twitter "It is time to act swiftly and decisively for the whole world to see."

But wven before the latest attack, some members of Congress have expressed concerns about U.S. military operations in the region, and the possibility of a more direct and intense confrontation with Iran.

Last week, a bi-partisan group of U.S. senators sent the White House a letter raising concerns about the possible invocation of the 1973 War Powers Act if U.S. operations continue against the Yemen-based Houthis, another Iranian proxy group that has escalated hostile actions against U.S. and allied forces.

Biden conceded in remarks last week that the near-daily barrage of U.S. attacks on Houthi targets had not been very successful. But he said they were likely to continue.

The Senate letter, sent to the White House on Tuesday, warned Biden that he will need congressional approval to continue such attacks, especially if they risk dragging the United States deeper into an escalating Middle East war.

“While the Houthis and their backers, namely Iran, bear the responsibility for escalation, unless there is a need to repel a sudden attack the Constitution requires that the United States not engage in military action absent a favorable vote of Congress,” the senators, Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), wrote in the letter.

Congress passed the War Powers Resolution of 1973, intending to limit the President's authority to wage war and reasserted its authority over foreign wars. It states that the president in “every possible” instance consult with Congress before bringing U.S. military forces into hostilities and notify Congress within 48 hours.

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that a group of more than two dozen House members planned to send another letter to Biden raising even more concerns about how Congress needs to authorize future U.S. strikes against the Houthis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deadly attack on US troops comes as barrage ramps up in Middle East