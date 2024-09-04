Drone video shows severe flooding in western India

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: :: Drone video shows severe flooding in residential areas of western India

:: September 4, 2024

:: Surat, India

Heavy rains triggered by cyclonic winds battered India's coastal areas along the Arabian Sea last week, flooding cities in Gujarat and forcing authorities to close schools and evacuate thousands.

At least 28 people were killed in Gujarat last week due to the severe weather, some drowned and others were hit by falling trees, government officials said.

India is forecast to receive above-average rainfall in September after surplus rains in August, the weather department said on Saturday (August 31).

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Three storms are brewing in the ocean with potential to impact US

    The waves are most likely to hit Florida and Texas

  • September Outlook: Summer isn’t done with Canada just yet

    The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada

  • 'More fat, more flavour': Why PEI tuna is selling at its highest price in decades

    About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in

  • Many Alberta farmers found relief after staring down drought. But the story doesn't end there

    In April at North Paddock Farms, located south of Taber, Alta., Alison Davie and husband Michael were concerned about the months to come. "It was very, very dry," Davie said in an interview last week. "We thought, oh my goodness."The farm, part of the St. Mary River Irrigation District, had its water allocation cut in half in April, after a dry winter affected snowpack and reservoir storage. The farm prepared its crop plan accordingly, even seeking to temporarily purchase water allocations withi

  • Stifling temperatures heighten storm risk, fire danger across B.C.

    The surge of heat over southern British Columbia will raise the fire danger in the coming days. We’ll also see a risk for thunderstorms bubbling up over parts of the province again on Tuesday.

  • Sunken village emerges in Greece as drought dries up lake

    From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.

  • Rustad tells Jordan Peterson B.C. needs nuclear talk, end to school 'indoctrination'

    The leader of B.C.'s Conservatives says there needs to be a conversation about nuclear power's role in the province's energy future and a review of educational materials he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.

  • Watch out for this prolific, invasive plant found throughout Ontario

    Ontario’s ecology faces a threat from the dog-strangling vine, an invasive plant spreading seeds at the end of summer. Gardeners can do their part now to prevent its expansion.

  • Large sharks hunting each other ‘may be more common than thought’

    Researchers said they have the first documented evidence of a porbeagle being eaten by possibly an even bigger shark.

  • Landslides force power cuts in upscale LA neighbourhood

    Once-slow land movement is accelerating and forcing utility cuts for residents of Ranchos Palos Verdes.

  • Video: Yacht adrift overnight in 20-foot waves

    Australia’s Navy and Air Force rescued two people after a terrifying night at sea as 20-foot waves tossed their stricken yacht nearly 200 miles off Australia’s eastern coast.

  • Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines after leaving 14 dead in landslides and floods

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fierce storm was blowing out of the northern Philippines Tuesday after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen rivers, disaster-response officials said.

  • Heat leads to elevated fire, storm risk in B.C.

    Temperatures feeling like summer across the BC south coast will see a bit of an interpretation with some severe weather. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.

  • Tracking the Tropics | Septemeber 3, Morning Update

    ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

  • Water use trending down, construction on schedule for Calgary's critical feeder main pipe repairs

    Repair work to fix the Bearspaw feeder main, a critical feeder piece of infrastructure that supplies the majority of the city's water, is on track to be completed by the originally estimated date of Sept. 23.Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services shared the news on Monday, adding that over the long weekend, demand for water across Calgary continued to decrease."We continue to trend in the right direction," he said. "Our ability to move treated water ar

  • Western US braces for extreme heat; Phoenix passes 100 days over 100 degrees

    The southwestern U.S. can expect multiple days of supercharged heat beginning on Tuesday, with the homeless, elderly, children, and people with health issues at the highest risk for heat illness, the U.S. National Weather Service said. The worst is likely to dissipate by the weekend but in the meantime much of California can expect sizzling temperatures, even on the Pacific coast which typically gets cooled by an ocean breeze, said Rich Bann, a meteorologist with the weather service's Weather Prediction Center.

  • Heat on the Prairies begins to sizzle, but another surge is looming

    A ridge of high pressure will push more hot and dry air into the region soon. While temperatures midweek are comfortably in the mid-20s, the 30s will return for the weekend.

  • Global data center industry to emit 2.5 billion tons of CO2 through 2030, Morgan Stanley says

    A boom in data centers is expected to produce about 2.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions globally through the end of the decade, and accelerate investments in decarbonization efforts, according to Morgan Stanley research. Hyperscalers, which include Google , Microsoft , Meta and Amazon , are driving the swift proliferation of electricity-guzzling data centers to expand their artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies. "This creates a large market for decarbonization solutions," according to Morgan Stanley's research report on Monday, which said the greenhouse gas emissions by the global data center industry will amount to about 40% of what the entire U.S. emits in a year.

  • What is the storm called? How storms get their names

    Storm names for 2024-25 have been revealed by Met Office, which is now in its tenth year and aims to raise awareness of severe weather before it hits.

  • Tracking two tropical disturbances

    Tracking two tropical disturbances