Drone video shows severe flooding in western India

STORY: :: Drone video shows severe flooding in residential areas of western India

:: September 4, 2024

:: Surat, India

Heavy rains triggered by cyclonic winds battered India's coastal areas along the Arabian Sea last week, flooding cities in Gujarat and forcing authorities to close schools and evacuate thousands.

At least 28 people were killed in Gujarat last week due to the severe weather, some drowned and others were hit by falling trees, government officials said.

India is forecast to receive above-average rainfall in September after surplus rains in August, the weather department said on Saturday (August 31).