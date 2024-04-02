Drones attack Russian industrial sites

Workers inspect the damage to a building in Druzhkivka, Donetsk, after a Russian strike - GETTY IMAGES

Several people were injured in a drone attack on industrial sites in Russia’s Tatarstan, local authorities said on Tuesday.

“This morning, the republic’s industrial enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk were attacked by drones. There is no serious damage, the technological process of the enterprises was not disrupted,” Tatarstan’s head Rustam Minnikhanov said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Two drones attacked a dormitory on the territory of the local Special Economic Zone, it said on Telegram, adding that two people were injured.

The Tass news agency said, citing emergency services, that six people had been injured.

07:21 AM BST

Ukraine says Russia targeted energy facilities in overnight drone strikes

Russian drones targeted energy facilities in overnight raids on Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions, hitting a target in the latter, Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” said on Tuesday.

Separately, Ukraine’s general staff said air defences had downed nine out of 10 drones that attacked the country overnight.