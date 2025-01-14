Use of drones to fly weapons into prisons has become a 'threat to national security', watchdog warns

The use of drones to fly drugs and weapons into UK prisons needs to be tackled "urgently" because it has become a threat to "national security", the chief inspector of prisons has said.

Charlie Taylor added that police and the prison service had in effect "ceded the airspace" around HMP Manchester and HMP Long Lartin to organised crime gangs who are using the gadgets to deliver contraband to inmates.

The two high security prisons hold some of the most dangerous men in the country, including terrorists and organised crime bosses.

Mr Taylor's warning comes after inspections of HMP Manchester, based in the city centre, and HMP Long Lartin, in Evesham, Worcestershire, found both prisons had "thriving illicit economies" of drugs, mobile phones and weapons.

Inspectors also found that basic security measures such as protective netting and CCTV had fallen into disrepair.

Some inmates at HMP Manchester, a category B jail which holds a small number of category A prisoners, had burned holes in windows so that they could receive regular deliveries by drone, the HM Inspectorate of Prisons watchdog said as it published the findings of the inspections.

It added that many of the drones had "increasingly large payloads" which "had the potential to lead to serious disruption and even escape".

Mr Taylor said: "It is highly alarming that the police and prison service have, in effect ceded the airspace above two high-security prisons to organised crime gangs which are able to deliver contraband to jails holding extremely dangerous prisoners including some who have been designated as high-risk category A.

"The safety of staff, prisoners and ultimately that of the public, is seriously compromised by the failure to tackle what has become a threat to national security.

"The prison service, the police and other security services must urgently confront organised gang activity and reduce the supply of drugs and other illicit items which so clearly undermine every aspect of prison life."

The latest warning comes months after an inmate at high-security HMP Garth in Lancashire told inspectors the prison was like an "airport" because there were so many drones flying in drugs.

Inspectors found prisoners had been using the elements from their kettles to burn holes in their "inadequately protected" Perspex windows to allow the "entry of drones laden with contraband".

The inspections at HMP Manchester and HMP Long Lartin, which took place across September and October 2024, also revealed other serious concerns around safety and security at both sites.

Mr Taylor felt the situation was so bad at HMP Manchester that he issued an urgent notification for improvement to the Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

At Manchester, 39% of prisoners tested positive in mandatory drug tests, while at Long Lartin, 50% of those who responded to the watchdog's survey said it was easy to get drugs and alcohol.

Violence and self-harm at both prisons was also found to have increased, which the watchdog said was partly driven by drugs and the accompanying debt prisoners found themselves in.

Meanwhile there had been six "self-inflicted deaths" at Manchester since the watchdog's last inspection in 2021, with a seventh taking place after the most recent visit.

It is now one of the most violent prisons in the country, with a high number of serious assaults against prisoners and staff.

Many officers "lacked confidence, were demoralised, and were struggling to manage experienced prisoners who were serving long sentences for serious crimes", the watchdog said.

Manchester was also found to have a chronic rodent infestation, while there was widespread dirt, damp and litter at both sites.

Prisoners at Manchester were also found to have used torn-up foam from mattresses and pillows to keep out the cold.

Inspectors found 38% of prisoners there were locked up during the working day and poor attendance at education and work was further fuelling the boredom, drug-taking, self-harm and violence.

At Long Lartin, which houses both category A and B prisoners, a continued lack of in-cell toilets for many prisoners led them to use buckets and throw bags of excrement out of the windows, many of which were not cleared up, the watchdog said.

The Ministry of Justice said in a statement: "This government inherited prisons in crisis - overcrowded, with drugs and violence rife.

"We are gripping the situation by investing in prison maintenance and security, working with the police and others to tackle serious organised crime, and building more prison places to lock up dangerous criminals."