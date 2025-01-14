Drones now behind significant proportion of aid worker deaths, research shows

An Israeli soldier launches an unmanned aerial vehicle – or drone – at an undisclosed position near the border with Gaza - ABIR SULTAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Drone attacks are responsible for an increasing share of deaths among humanitarian workers and are disrupting vital aid work in conflict zones, research has shown.

In 2024, 53 healthcare workers and 16 aid workers were killed in drone strikes, an increase of more than 70 per cent on the previous year, according to a report by Insecurity Insight.

The report, which documents the use of armed drones in conflict zones around the world, is one of the first to focus on the impact the weapons are having on humanitarian efforts.

While fatalities from drone attacks only account for a small share of the overall humanitarian death toll – preliminary data from 2024 indicates that 292 aid workers and 870 health workers were killed in total – the report’s authors said the sharp rise in drone-related deaths reflects a major shift in the nature of warfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also say the increased drone threat is making vital humanitarian work more difficult and more dangerous.

“It’s particularly concerning because it’s new, and reflects the changing face of war,” said Christina Wille, director of Insecurity Insight.

“We should also not solely focus on how many aid workers have died because, in a way, that’s the peak of the iceberg,” she told The Telegraph.

“The really big problem is how the use of drones shrinks the humanitarian space more and more, as it becomes more costly, more difficult, and more dangerous to deliver aid with devastating consequences for communities in need.”

Since the first recorded incident involving a health worker in Syria in 2016, at least 94 health care workers have died in drone strikes in 12 countries, the researchers found.

Israel’s extensive use of armed drones in the fighting in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, as well as their widespread use by both sides in the war in Ukraine, are part of the reason why more than 70 per cent of these fatalities took place in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report details numerous drone attacks which killed humanitarian workers in Gaza, prompting the suspension of aid programmes.

In total, Insecurity Insight documented 423 incidents where armed drones affected the delivery of healthcare or aid since 2016, and warned that 65 per cent of these strikes hit fixed locations – for instance a health facility, refugee camp or supply warehouse. Again, the vast majority of these incidents are recent, with 84 strikes in 2023, and 308 in 2024.

The overall proportion of incidents affecting humanitarian work linked to remotely piloted aircraft also doubled last year: six per cent of explosives that hit humanitarian work in 2023 were linked to drones, jumping to 12 per cent of all strikes in 2024.

Ms Wille said the surge – which is expected to continue – is partly a reflection of the increased use and availability of drones.

Once the preserve of the most advanced Western militaries, there has been an explosion in the number of drones in service around the world in the last 20 years and dozens of countries now operate large, fixed-wing unmanned aircraft capable of carrying out missile and bomb attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the rapid proliferation of the technology in recent years is not the only factor at play – the way they make the act of killing easier is also to blame for the heightened threat they pose.

“I think the nature of drones have implications too,” she said. “Drone pilots sit in complete comfort in a command centre, with no risk to their own lives, at a distance from the target. This changes the dynamics of a conflict.”

Ms Wille added: “The other thing is that drones seem to be especially used by state forces in anti-insurgent or anti-terrorist activities. There seems to be a dangerous rhetoric that anyone with proximity to someone who is designated a terrorist is, by implication, considered supportive – and is therefore wrongly perceived as a legitimate target.

“This makes it very, very dangerous for aid workers in all sorts of areas, but especially those that may be controlled by designated terrorist groups.”

The report, called ‘Hovering Threats’ and published on Tuesday, called for the aid sector to ‘drone-proof’ their operations and train workers in how to mitigate the risks, and for warring parties to update their protocols to reflect the reality of new technology – and to follow international law.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security