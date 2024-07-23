After dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, should President Biden leave office early?

ABC News
Five months after a New York judge held Donald Trump liable for committing business fraud, the former president on Monday appealed his $454 million civil fraud case. Trump and his co-defendants asked New York's Appellate Division to overturn February's ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that found that the former president fraudulently inflated his net worth to secure better business deals. "It violates centuries of New York case law holding that NYAG cannot sue to vindicate alleged violations that are purely private in nature -- and, in this case, do not exist at all," defense lawyers wrote in a 95-page filing.