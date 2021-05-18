Droughts are getting longer and more intense (and humans are to blame)

Rob Waugh
·Contributor
·3 min read
Open plain with cracked mud and clear sky
Droughts are increasing around the world. (Getty)

Droughts are getting more frequent, lasting longer and becoming more intense, and pollution is to blame, a new study has shown.

Over the past 100 years, the probability of longer-lasting more intense dry spells has grown in the Americas, the Mediterranean, western and southern Africa and eastern Asia, the study found. 

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine (UCI) say that the increasing droughts are caused by greenhouse gases and aerosol pollution. 

In the Northern Hemisphere, much of the problem is being caused by aerosols - particles in the air released from power plants, car exhaust and biomass burning

Lead author Felicia Chiang, who conducted the project as a UCI graduate student in civil & environmental engineering, said: “There has always been natural variability in drought events around the world, but our research shows the clear human influence on drying, specifically from anthropogenic aerosols, carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.”

Chiang says that the research showed that several characteristics of droughts are changing - including frequency, duration and intensity - due to human influence. 

The researchers used the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 climate simulation platform to compare several scenarios, including a ‘natural’ scenario and others with the addition of greenhouse gas. 

When the team modelled accounting for anthropogenic greenhouse gas and aerosol contributions, increases occurred in drought hotspots in southern Europe, Central and South America, western and southern Africa and eastern Asia.

The team says that greenhouse gases had a bigger impact in the Mediterranean, Central America, the Amazon and southern Africa.

Aerosols - particles suspended in the air - played a larger role in Northern Hemisphere monsoon areas and sub-arctic regions.

Aerosols can come from power plants, car exhaust and biomass burning (fires to clear land or to burn farm waste).

Co-author Amir AghaKouchak, UCI professor of civil & environmental engineering and Earth system science, said: “Knowing where, how and why droughts have been worsening around the world is important, because these events directly and indirectly impact everything from wildlife habitats to agricultural production to our economy.

“Lengthy dry spells can even hamper the energy sector through disruptions to solar thermal, geothermal and hydropower generation.”

Co-author Omid Mazdiyasni, who earned a PhD in civil and environmental engineering at UCI in 2020 and is now a project scientist with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, said: “To make matters worse, droughts can be accompanied by heat waves, and high heat and low moisture can increase wildfire risk, which is already significant in the western United States.”

Mazdiyasni said that while the research paints a gloomy picture of the unwanted impact of humans on the global environment, it points to a potential solution.

He said, “If droughts over the past century have been worsened by human-sourced pollution, then there is a strong possibility that the problem can be mitigated by limiting those emissions."

Latest Stories

  • Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose is safe and effective

    MADRID (Reuters) -A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, preliminary results showed on Tuesday. The Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received one AstraZeneca dose.

  • Calgary mayoralty candidate, pastor both released after alleged COVID-19 violations

    CALGARY — A Calgary mayoralty candidate and a pastor who were both arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 laws over the weekend were released from custody Monday pending future court appearances. Calgary police allege Kevin J. Johnston, who is running in this fall's municipal election and has been a vocal supporter of anti-lockdown protests, was in violation of a court order when he attended illegal gatherings Saturday. An injunction obtained by Alberta Health Services on May 6 mandates that event organizers comply with public health restrictions, including masking, physical distancing and attendance limits. The Court of Queen's Bench also imposed a restraining order on Johnston last week. It required that he stay at least 100 metres away from health officers and not publish any threats or hate speech directed at them. Johnston's lawyer asked the court if his client's interim release would preclude him from continuing to campaign for mayor. He was assured it would not. "From AHS' interests, as long as there is compliance with the two orders enjoining conduct, it doesn't matter to us what Mr. Johnston does or doesn't do," said Mark Jackson, who was representing Alberta Health Services, the agency that delivers healthcare in Alberta. Johnston has appeared regularly online, promoting far-right ideology, and AHS has said he has been aggressive and threatening towards two particular health workers as well as to its general workforce. He expressed concern from the prisoner's docket Monday about being required to wear a mask. "I simply cannot wear a mask. I'm already feeling the anxiety of this right now and I'm sweating. I'm bothered by having to have this on. I could not possibly wear a mask for that entire amount of time," he told the court. Johnston has been ordered to return to court June 16 to deal with contempt charges for violating the directive. About 20 people, meanwhile, gathered outside the Calgary court in support of Pastor Tim Stephens, who was arrested Sunday for organizing a church service at Fairview Baptist Church. Police allege the service did not comply with public health orders. Holding signs that said "Free Pastor Tim" the supporters prayed and sang hymns prior to the court appearance. Police said they received repeated calls from concerned citizens about services at Fairview Baptist Church in recent weeks, and that Stephens was proactively served a copy of the May 6 order last weekend. But his lawyer said the order has been modified by a judge, which narrows its scope, and Stephens was not in violation. "The effect of that amendment to our understanding was essentially that the May 6 order would only be applicable to the respondents and people who were under their direction. That would not include Mr. Stephens," said Leighton Grey. The contempt matter will also be heard June 16. Edmonton Justice Adam Germain said he has been directed to deal with all matters related to violations of the COVID-19 court orders. "The reality may be there are going to be other arrests in the Calgary area and elsewhere and that I may see the same personnel appearing in front of me," Germain said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021. Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

  • Former jailer seeks clemency for one death row inmate

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — If Richard Moore is executed, he will have some say in how he goes — the electric chair or the firing squad. Moore is one of three prisoners on South Carolina's death row who have run out of appeals in the past six months and could be among the first to face the grim choice under a new state law. But his supporters — including the state's former prisons chief — say he deserves better. The state Supreme Court set and then stayed the prisoners' executions after the Corrections Department said it didn’t have the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections. Now, Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a law requiring the condemned to choose to die by gunshot or electrocution if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. South Carolina once had one of the nation’s most prolific death chambers, but a shortage of the drugs has caused a decadelong lull in executions. The state is one of only nine to still use the electric chair and the fourth to allow a firing squad. Moore, 56, has lived on death row for two decades after being convicted in 2001 for the fatal shooting of convenience store clerk James Mahoney. The Spartanburg man hasn't made a choice, said his attorney Lindsey Vann, because he is focused on a current petition to the state Supreme Court. As his lawyers continue to mount court challenges, they're also preparing a case for clemency. Among his supporters is the former director of South Carolina's Department of Corrections, Jon Ozmint, who asserts Moore is a reformed man who deserves life without parole instead of death. “Circumstances took place inside the store that certainly made him guilty of killing another man, but in most counties in this state, I doubt you could even find a jury to recommend the death penalty on those facts,” said Ozmint, a self-described supporter of the death penalty who helmed the department between 2003 and 2012 — one of the death chamber’s busier periods. Moore's lawyers argued in front of the state Supreme Court this month that Moore’s crime simply doesn’t rise to the level of heinousness in other death penalty cases. Inmates most recently executed in the state include a man who strangled his cellmate while serving time for a double murder and a man who secretly took out life insurance policies on his wife and son before killing them and burning their bodies. “Richard's case just wasn’t like theirs,” Ozmint told The Associated Press. No one contests that Moore killed Mahoney, who was working at Nikki’s Speedy Mart in Spartanburg County on Sept. 16, 1999. During the 2001 trial, prosecutors said Moore entered the store looking for money to support his cocaine habit and got into a dispute with Mahoney, who drew a pistol that Moore wrestled away from him. Mahoney pulled a second gun, and a gunfight ensued. Mahoney shot Moore in the arm, and Moore shot Mahoney in the chest. Prosecutors said Moore left a trail of blood through the store as he looked for cash, stepping twice over Mahoney. At the time, Moore claimed that he acted in self-defense after Mahoney drew the first gun. His appeals lawyers have said that because Moore didn't bring a gun into store, he couldn't have intended to kill someone when he walked in. Lawyers for the attorney general's office argued this month that Moore was trying to turn the court's attention away from “the damning evidence presented against him” and toward “generalities, innuendo and speculation." Mahoney’s relatives haven’t spoken publicly on the case in recent years. At the sentencing, family members described the 42-year-old clerk as a beloved uncle and friend who loved NASCAR and dutifully worked the third shift at the store, according to The Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “We’re pleased with the verdict, and exceptionally pleased with the manner in which the case was prosecuted,” Mahoney's father, James Mahoney, said at the time. Moore, who is Black, is the last person to enter death row with a trial where the state struck all potential African American jurors, according to Justice 360, the nonprofit that represents Moore and many others on South Carolina's death row. During Moore's trial, the jury learned of his rap sheet, ranging from weapons charges to burglary and assault convictions. But in prison, Moore has grown into a man remorseful for his crimes who's built up relationships with his family and his Christian faith, supporters say. In his two decades on death row, he has received just two minor infractions. “His life in the Department of Corrections has been exemplary. He’s a giver, not a taker," Ozmint said. Even with the new law, Moore’s fate remains a waiting game for all involved. “There’s never anything definite, and it leaves your mind wondering: When’s the last time I’m going to talk to him? When’s the next time I can see him, because of the pandemic? Is this going to go in his favor or not?" said Moore's daughter, Alexandria Moore. “It definitely makes you get stuck in your own head, thinking about the hypotheticals.” Retired state Rep. Gary Clary, who as a state judge presided over Moore's case, says it's inevitable that lawsuits will follow the bill's signing. On the House floor, he argued against similar legislation, noting it would continue costing the state more money in court. “When a jury convicted Richard Bernard Moore, I think I set his execution ... 90 days later. We all knew when those arbitrary dates were established, it wasn’t going to happen anytime soon," Clary said. "And here we are, 20 years later.” ___ Liu is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Michelle Liu, The Associated Press

  • HK suspends operations at representative office in Taiwan as tensions rise

    HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Hong Kong government's suspended on Tuesday operations at its representative office in Taiwan in a sign of escalating diplomatic tension between the global financial hub and the democratically ruled island that Beijing claims. Tension between Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government and Taiwan have risen since pro-democracy protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 and China responded by imposing a sweeping national security law in the city that prompted many activists to leave, some for Taiwan. A Hong Kong government representative did not provide an explanation for the decision to halt operations at the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office, adding only that the decision was not related to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Taiwan.

  • 995 lightning flashes in 12 hour period in B.C. spark concerns about forest fires

    As an upper cold front sweeps across much of British Columbia, Environment Canada has issued a weather alert warning of lightning strikes in parts of the province. By 5:00 p.m PT, 995 lightning flashes had hit the central eastern region of B.C. over a 12 hour period according to Environment Canada. There were also isolated sparks over the Sunshine Coast and Fraser Valley. "We definitely expect to see continued lightning activity in the south Omineca area from Prince George and further into the Cariboo and into the Columbia Mountains," said meteorologist Armel Castellan. The storms, which are also bringing hail and winds of up to 60 km/h have sparked concerns about wildfire activity as the season moves into its early stages. The B.C. Wildfire Service map of current fire risks in the province shows pockets of high to extreme danger in south central and eastern B.C., while approximately one quarter of the province has a moderate fire risk. Pockets of high to extreme fire danger can be seen in the B.C. Wildfire Service daily rating of danger zones in the province which was released at 12:00 p.m. PT.(Government of B.C.) Farther south, steep slopes and trees have made it challenging for crews to gain control of a 13 hectare fire burning 5 kilometres north of Harrison Mills, according to B.C. Wildfire Service. The fire, which is now under control, started Saturday on Chehalis Forest Service Road and was human caused, according to the service. It is now under investigation. Thick smoke in the Lake Koocanusa area in the southeast fire district prompted a high volume of calls Monday. But B.C. Wildfire Service says the smoke is due to some prescribed burning in northern Montana and is not from any wildfires burning in the province. Another front will move through later in the week bringing cool, wet weather at first, but temperatures will rise above normal into the long weekend — creating dry conditions and adding to the concern for forest fires. "The chance of something smouldering is not impossible because we are going to set up for a ridge in the second half of this week," said Castellan. As of May 16, the B.C. Wildfire Service has recorded 182 fires this year, burning a total of 2,057 hectares. The majority of these were in the Kamloops area.

  • More than 15,000 people from Myanmar shelter in Indian border state - official

    The number of people from Myanmar seeking shelter in India has swelled to more than 15,000, with more likely to cross over as fighting intensifies in parts Myanmar following a coup, an Indian government official said on Tuesday. The influx into the small, northeast Indian state of Mizoram, which shares a porous, mountainous border with Myanmar, began in late February as policemen fled to avoid having to take orders from a junta trying to suppress opposition to the Feb. 1 coup. By April, about 1,800 people from Myanmar - including several lawmakers - had crossed the border but the number has recently grown to more than 15,400, according to the vice chairman of Mizoram's State Planning Board, H. Rammawi.

  • Man charged with kidnapping, robbery after fishermen threatened in Terence Bay

    A Mill Cove, N.S., man has been charged with kidnapping and robbery after an incident where fishermen in Terence Bay were threatened and told to hand over their catch. Halifax District RCMP were called to Terence Bay Road around 9:40 p.m. Sunday. Two fishermen reported seeing a vehicle driving erratically toward the area where they had placed their nets. RCMP said seven men in three vehicles confronted the two fishermen, demanded their catch and blocked them from leaving the area. Police said the men were armed and told the fishermen to drive to another area where other nets had been set. After the men left, the fishermen called RCMP. Fisherman injured Police said one fisherman had minor injuries after being struck with a weapon. That same evening, Halifax Regional Police located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident and arrested the driver. Jared Luben Young, 34, was charged with kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft over $5,000. RCMP said they are still looking for six other suspects. Anyone with information about the incident or the men involved is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Anonymous reports can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers by calling toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips App. MORE TOP STORIES

  • Golden Predator, former Yukon government engineer file lawsuits over Brewery Creek project

    A lawsuit against the Yukon government alleges officials ignored an engineer's assessment of Golden Predator's Dawson-area Brewery Creek project, reducing the recommended financial security of $12 million to just $1 million. But Golden Predator is firing back with its own legal action, claiming the engineer made defamatory statements about the company and its CEO during a mining conference in 2020. Former chief mine engineer Paul Christman filed a statement of claim against Yukon's Department of Energy, Mines and Resources (EMR) on April 21, alleging he was professionally punished after raising concerns about the Golden Predator file. He's seeking damages for breach of employment contract, punitive damages and legal costs. EMR spokesperson Sue Thomas declined comment on the lawsuit. Golden Predator CEO Janet Lee-Sheriff also declined to comment on Christman's lawsuit. The company is not named as a defendant but is heavily referenced throughout the statement of claim. Golden Predator and Lee-Sheriff, however, filed their own lawsuit with the B.C. Supreme Court on May 14, claiming that Christman, in his role as a Yukon government employee, "falsely and maliciously" made statements about them during the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, commonly referred to as "Roundup." They're seeking damages, and for the government to launch an independent review on Christman's influence on any Golden Predator files. Neither case has gone to trial yet. Recommendations ignored, Christman claims Golden Predator's Brewery Creek project, located about 55 kilometres east of Dawson City, was operated as a gold mine by another company from 1996 to 2001. Golden Predator took over the property in 2012. According to Christman's lawsuit, Golden Predator requested in April 2019 that EMR confirm it had a valid quartz mining licence over the Brewery Creek claims, "a task which fell squarely under Christman's purview." Christman completed a financial security assessment for restarting mining activities in August, the statement of claim continues, and, based on the existing plan and proposed work, determined the security should be set at $12 million. In a draft letter, he also stated that environmental and financial security assessments would be required, as well as an amendment to the quartz mining licence. However, the lawsuit alleges his draft was "significantly edited," with the letter that was sent to Golden Predator containing no mention of the requirements for an environmental assessment and licence amendment and stating the company had a valid licence. EMR also "disregarded" Christman's financial security assessment, the statement of claim says, and "instead agreed with Golden Predator to financial security in the amount of" $1 million, including $400,000 provided by the mine's previous owners for "post closure activities" but not for re-opening. The Brewery Creek gold mine near Dawson City.(Golden Predator) Confrontation at Roundup The rift only widened from there. The lawsuit alleges Christman noticed a Golden Predator news release claiming Brewery Creek was fully licenced to resume mining activity when it didn't have a valid water licence, but was "discouraged from reporting the issue" after raising it with his director. He was then excluded from closed-door meetings between Golden Predator and EMR's assistant deputy minister, deputy minister and minister at Roundup. During the same conference, Christman was involved in a "brief incident" with Lee-Sheriff and Golden Predator executive chairman Bill Sheriff, whom the lawsuit alleges "confronted and accused Christman of criticizing Golden Predator at the Roundup and threatened to get him fired." Golden Predator's lawsuit offers a different view of the "incident," alleging that Christman "loudly and publicly" called Lee-Sheriff a "liar" when she stated in a presentation that her company held valid quartz mining and water licenses for Brewery Creek. Lee-Sheriff, according to her claim, invited Christman over to Golden Predator's conference booth to address his concerns but Christman allegedly "yelled at and publicly berated" her over the water licence, and when she walked away, made "sexist and gendered statements" to Sheriff, including telling him to get his wife "under control." On the second-last day of Roundup, Christman anonymously reported Golden Predator to the British Columbia Securities Commission, his lawsuit says; the next day, the company threatened a defamation suit against him for the "incident," and also demanded he be removed from all Golden Predator files. The "incident" and threat of legal action led EMR to launch an investigation, according to Christman's statement of claim, with his director removing him from Golden Predator files. Christman eventually left the department to work for the Yukon Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Board, the lawsuit says, taking a pay cut in the process. He also alleges he was the victim of a "retaliatory" complaint from the Public Service Commissioner after he started his new position. Golden Predator and Lee-Sheriff, meanwhile, allege that Christman's conduct at Roundup damaged their reputations and while they emailed Christman inviting him to issue an apology on Jan. 22, 2020, he has yet to do so. Mine securities often 'problematic,' analyst says Lewis Rifkind, a mining analyst with the Yukon Conservation Society, told CBC he would be following Christman's lawsuit closely, describing the overall process of how the government arrives at financial securities for mines as "problematic" and largely opaque. "We've always been concerned about the role of Energy, Mines and Resources — are they a promoter of mining or are they a regulator of mining?" he said. "There seems to be an institutional conflict of interest when it comes to promoting and regulating mining by this one department." Rifkind acknowledged that the claims in Christman's lawsuit are, at this point, unproven. However, he said that it was "unusual" that the financial security for the Brewery Creek project was exactly $1 million, noting that the figure is typically a less rounded number, and that he would consider even the alleged original assessment of $12 million low. He also said the claim of closed-door meetings at Roundup between senior EMR officials and Golden Predator were concerning, and was curious to see if any allegations of "backroom shenanigans" would be substantiated. "It's always been a concern that we've got the regulators going to these promotional events," he said. "It's not right."

  • Alberta woman pleads with others to get COVID-19 vaccine after nearly dying

    Just a few weeks ago, Janine Fisher was on the brink of death. The healthy, active 51-year-old Sherwood Park mother had been diligently following public health guidelines and was just two weeks shy of becoming eligible for her coronavirus vaccine when she suddenly fell ill with the variant first discovered in the U.K. Doctors battled to save Fisher — placing her on a ventilator and then moving her to ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), the most extreme form of life support available — and while she survived, she's not sure if she'll ever fully recover. "There was no reason for me to get very sick — no previous conditions — and yet I almost died," said Fisher. "This variant is insidious. It just seemed that it was unstoppable." One of her family members caught the B117 variant in late March, and the virus swept through her household. One by one, each person tested positive despite their attempts to stay apart and follow the rules. "Everyone was struck down by it," said Fisher. 'I was afraid I was going to die' Fisher tested positive and immediately checked into an isolation hotel on April 7, the day after developing a sore throat and cough. Two days later, she was struggling to breathe and was rushed by ambulance to hospital. With her entire immediate family in isolation, she was alone — and frightened. "I was afraid that I was going to die," Fisher recalled. "I spent several days feeling like I was … drowning." Within five days her condition was so critical she was sedated and placed on a ventilator. A single, hazy memory lingers from that traumatic time. "My son sat beside me and held my hand and sang to me for hours," she recalled. "And my husband also would come … and sing to me. Even though I wasn't conscious, I do remember." Janine's husband took this photo of Janine Fisher (and her son, Cohen) when she was hooked up to an ECMO machine, a treatment considered a last line of defence. As a safety precaution, visitors are not allowed to remove their phone from plastic bags in this intensive care unit.(Janine Fisher) Cohen Fisher, 25, was the first family member out of isolation and allowed to visit. As she lay, eyes closed and hooked up to a ventilator, he sang the same children's hymns his mother sang to him years earlier. "My first impression was she looks pretty lifeless … And I was dying for any ounce of response," he said. But his mother's lungs were so severely infected it became clear she wouldn't survive on a ventilator alone. Doctors decided to try ECMO, the most advanced form of life support. It gives the lungs a chance to heal by pumping blood through a heart and lung machine, and is considered a last line of defence for patients who will otherwise die. "That was one of the worst days of my life," said Cohen. 'They saved my life' Fisher is one of a just a few dozen Albertans with COVID-19 who have been treated with ECMO since the start of the pandemic, and one of fewer yet who have survived. As her lungs improved, doctors and nurses weaned her off the machine and later off the ventilator. She was released from hospital just in time for Mother's Day. "They're heroes. They saved my life," she said. Janine Fisher and her son Cohen pose for a photo after she was moved out of the ICU onto the COVID-19 ward. She says she's grateful to her medical team and to members of her faith community who prayed for her during her ordeal.(Janine Fisher) Fisher is now recovering at home. But her battle is far from over. She relies on a walker to get around, she's extremely short of breath and she needs help with basic tasks. It's unclear whether she'll ever fully recover and she hopes her story prompts other Albertans to follow public health rules and get vaccinated. "I would not wish my experience on anyone. It was a traumatic, debilitating, painful experience for me and for all of my family," Fisher said. "Respect the virus that's still with us. The variant is no joke. It nearly killed me. And it is ferocious." 'It's easy to say it hasn't affected you and it won't affect you … and everyone's over-reacting, until your mom almost dies," said Cohen, pictured here with his mother a week after she was released from hospital. He's urging Albertans to take the virus seriously.(Janine Fisher)

  • Model Naomi Campbell says she is mother to a baby girl at 50

    LONDON (AP) — Naomi Campbell says she has become the mother of a baby girl. The 50-year-old British supermodel announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet. She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.” Campbell’s spokesperson declined to provide more information. Congratulations poured in from other fashion industry figures. Designer Marc Jacobs posted: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.” British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful wrote: “Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy.” In 2017, Campbell spoke about her desire to be a mother. “I think about having children all the time," she told the Evening Standard, a British newspaper. “But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.” The Associated Press

  • 75 per cent of adults in Quebec vaccinated or booked to get vaccine, premier says

    MONTREAL — Seventy-five per cent of Quebec adults have received a COVID-19 vaccine or are booked to get one, Premier Francois Legault said Tuesday, a few hours before he is scheduled to release the government's reopening plan."We are finally approaching our freedom! Thank you for making the difference!" the premier said on Twitter. Legault is to hold a 5 p.m. news conference in Quebec City alongside his health minister and director of national health.For the second consecutive day, health officials Tuesday reported the lowest number of new daily cases since September. Officials reported 549 new COVID-19 infections and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including four within the previous 24 hours. They said hospitalizations dropped by 17, to 484, and 118 people were in intensive care, a rise of two.As of Tuesday morning, 49 per cent of all Quebecers — 60 per cent of adults — had received at least one vaccine dose, according to government data. Officials said 70,122 doses of vaccine were administered Monday, for a total of 4,469,055.The government has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of all adults in the province by the June 24 Fête nationale holiday. "Thanks to the young people, we are on the way to achieving our goal," Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday on Twitter. Vaccination bookings opened last week to anyone 18 years and up.Earlier this month, Legault said he was impressed with Saskatchewan's "Re-Opening Roadmap" and asked Dubé to develop a similar plan.Saskatchewan's three-step plans calls for a gradual reopening with various restrictions lifted after 70 per cent of people above certain age thresholds are vaccinated. It lifts most restrictions three weeks after 70 per cent of all adults in the province receive their first vaccines doses.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.———This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

  • Vancouver police identify 6 known gangsters considered risks to the general public

    Vancouver police have released the names and photos of six known gangsters they believe pose a significant risk to residents as the Lower Mainland gang war continues to claim victims and play out during the daytime in busy public places. Vancouver police Chief Const. Adam Palmer said the men are being identified because, according to police intelligence, they are the most likely next targets of rival gangs and a danger to anyone who happens to be nearby. "I want to make it clear that today's announcement is not about naming and shaming," he said on Monday. "We are providing these photos and names so Vancouverites can know them and take steps to ensure their own safety and safety of friends and family." The Lower Mainland has recorded 20 gang-related homicides in 2021 and 20 gang-related attempted murders. In the past three weeks alone, seven men tied to gangs have been shot dead in public settings that include Vancouver International Airport, a recreation centre, a community park, a mall parking lot and outside shops and restaurants. The men identified by the VPD are Garinder Deo, 35; Harjit Deo, 38; Barinder Dhaliwal, 38; Meninder Dhaliwal, 28; Ekene Anigbo, 22; and Damion Ryan, 41. 2015 murder attempt Ryan, a full-patch member of the Hells Angels, was the target of a wild 2015 murder attempt at the Vancouver airport food court, carried out by a teen disguised in a black burka. Would-be killer Knowah Ferguson was from Ontario, had no previous criminal record and was promised $200,000 for the hit. WATCH | Surveillance video shows failed assassination of Hells Angels member: Security video played at his trial shows a burka-clad Ferguson walking up to Ryan and putting a gun to his head. The gun jams and both men flee. The 18-year-old was later sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy. Palmer said neither Ryan nor the other five men identified on Monday are currently wanted by police. He said releasing their names is in the interest of public safety, similar to when police release the name and photo of a sex offender who has moved into the community. "[The six] not only pose a risk to friends, family and acquaintances, but also to people who don't even know them every time they go to the gym, go shopping, to the grocery store, to a restaurant or a bar, when bars are open." Palmer said he expects other police agencies to follow Vancouver's lead and release more names and photos of gang members in their jurisdictions. He said the VPD is deploying a suite of overt and covert operations in an attempt to tamp down the violence and that officers would be seizing gang members' cars, homes and other valuables gained through crime. RCMP officers stand near a body covered with a tarp in the parking lot of a shopping complex in Burnaby, B.C., on May 13. Police later said the victim, Jaskeert Kalkat, was connected to gangs and targeted.(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press) A new department task force that was recently formed to react quickly to gang activity stopped a retaliation shooting last week, according to Vancouver police Supt. Lisa Byrne. Two men were arrested in a stolen car loaded with gas canisters. One of the individuals was a youth, the other had a loaded firearm. Deputy Chief Howard Chow said citizens should report any suspicious cars they notice to police. "We know gang members park stolen cars in neighbourhoods in advance of targeted hits that they later use as getaway vehicles that we find later burned," he said. Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers announced Monday that it is reviving its gang violence awareness campaign.(CBC) Earlier Monday, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers announced it is reviving a gang violence awareness campaign thanks to new funding. The campaign encourages people with information on gangs and illegal guns to report anonymously. "If you see something, say something," said Crime Stoppers executive director Linda Annis. "We only want your information so we can pass it on to police. We do not want to know who you are." The widow of Paul Bennett, who was killed in 2018 in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity, said she is pleased the Crime Stopper guns and gang campaign is coming back. "Every arrest, every gun seized means a threat to an innocent life will be reduced," Darlene Bennett said. "Next month marks three years since Paul's life was so senselessly taken. Our lives will never be the same."

  • Quebec can modify part of the Canadian Constitution unilaterally: Trudeau

    MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Quebec can unilaterally modify part of the Canadian Constitution. The province's proposed language law reform, introduced last week, seeks to change part of the Constitution to affirm that Quebec is a nation and that its official language is French. Trudeau told reporters today the federal government's initial analysis has concluded provinces can modify the part of the Constitution that applies specifically to them. He says Quebec can alter the Constitution to emphasize that it is a nation and that its official language is French — two things that have already been recognized by the federal government. Trudeau says he's concerned about protecting French in Quebec and in the rest of Canada, and that the Constitution will continue to protect linguistic minorities, particularly anglophones in Quebec. The language law reform also includes tougher sign laws and stronger language requirements for schools, governments and businesses, including those in federally regulated industries. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021. ——— This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. The Canadian Press

  • 'Absolutely beautiful': Albertans line up at U.S. border for COVID-19 vaccinations

    CARWAY, Alta. — Linda Neilson had waited a long time to get her second COVID-19 vaccination and thanks to the generosity of the Blackfeet Tribe in Montana her wait ended at the Canada-United States border on Tuesday.Neilson, who is from nearby Cardston, Alta., was in one of hundreds of vehicles lined up at the Carway crossing in southern Alberta.The Blackfeet Tribe, based 150 kilometres south of Lethbridge, Alta., had an abundance of vaccine and decided last month to share it with Canada rather than let it go to waste. Initially it was just open to First Nations, but the tribe soon decided to offer it to everybody."I'm going to be all done, finally. It feels great. It's been a bit of a wait, but it's worth it," said Neilson, who received her first shot of Moderna in March."I was amazed and grateful because it's too slow getting it any other way. We're just glad they were able to help us."Albertans who attend the clinic are given exemptions from having to quarantine for 14 days. They line up in their cars, drive through a loop that takes them just across the border, receive their shots through the window, are monitored for 15 minutes and return home. Health workers from the Blackfeet Tribe and members of the Montana National Guard administer the vaccine.Tuesday marked the second offering of shots. The lineup was more than a kilometre long by 9 a.m. Some people slept in their cars on the highway and on road allowances to ensure they got a turn before supply ran out.That's what happened to Ken Sawatzky when he drove from Calgary a couple of weeks ago. He wanted to get his booster shot because his wife is a cancer patient.He drove down again Tuesday."She's fully inoculated. This will make sure we're both safe, because I'm her caregiver, too. I think it's a great thing," said Sawatzky."I'm looking forward to getting this done. I'll sleep better."Bonnie Healy, health director for the Blackfoot Confederacy, helped co-ordinate the vaccination clinic. She said the response has been overwhelming."I had a hard time believing it was that hard to get a shot in Canada. A lot of people are coming for a second dose," Healy said.One man flew in from Toronto the last time around, drove to the site, got his shot and flew home, she said."We had a car full of 18-year-old girls and another car full of 18-year-old boys," Healy said."They were all coming to get their first vaccination. They were all celebrating it."Catherine Bechard, regional Indigenous Affairs adviser for the Canada Border Services Agency, said she jumped at a chance to help out at the clinic."It's just an amazing thing what they're doing and a gift they're giving to Canadians," Bechard said.Dave and Cathy Goodbrand also drove the 260 kilometres from Calgary to get their second shots."We're happy to get down here. It's a relief. Four months is too long to wait in between vaccines," said Cathy Goodbrand."It's absolutely beautiful. The Blackfoot Indians are just coming through (for us)."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.Follow @BillGraveland on Twitter Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

  • India reports record day of virus deaths as cases level off

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s total virus cases since the pandemic began swept past 25 million on Tuesday as the country registered more than 260,000 new cases and a record 4,329 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The numbers continue a trend of falling cases after infections dipped below 300,000 for the first time in weeks on Monday. Active cases in the country also decreased by more than 165,000 on Tuesday — the biggest dip in weeks. But deaths have continued to rise and hospitals are still swamped by patients. India has recorded nearly 280,000 virus deaths since the pandemic began. Experts warn that both the number of deaths and total reported cases are likely vast undercounts. Infections in India have surged since February in a disastrous turn blamed on more contagious variants as well as government decisions to allow massive crowds to gather for religious festivals and political rallies. In the last month, cases have more than tripled and reported deaths have gone up six times — but testing has only increased by 1.6 times, according to Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatistician at the University of Michigan tracking India's battle with the virus. With infections outrunning testing capabilities, there are fears that many cases are going undetected. Experts also say India has lagged behind in doing the testing needed to track and better understand a worrisome virus variant first detected in the country. On Monday, the Health Ministry said 17 new labs will be brought online to help track variants. The variant first identified in India has prompted global concern — most notably in Britain, where it has more than doubled in a week, defying a sharp nationwide downward trend in infections. Meanwhile, ever since India opened up vaccinations to all adults this month, the pace of administering shots has plunged. Many states have said they don't have enough stock to give out. The southern state of Karnataka, for example, has temporarily halted its drive to inoculate those aged between 18 and 44 at government-run centers due to a shortage of doses. The Associated Press

  • COVID-19 vaccines: Will Pfizer and Moderna have side effects like AstraZeneca in the long-term?

    The recent decision by five Canadian provinces to change the way they administer the AstraZeneca vaccine should not deter anyone from getting vaccinated, or to regret getting AstraZeneca if they already did, one expert says. Samantha Yammine, a neuroscientist and science communicator, says that with more than a billion vaccines already given out worldwide, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see any major, common issues develop with other vaccines now.

  • Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie named new head of Canada's vaccine rollout

    Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, an army logistics officer who's spent more than 30 years in uniform, has been named the officer in charge of the Public Health Agency of Canada's vaccine rollout. She replaces Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who left the post after an allegation of sexual misconduct was raised.

  • Police say Prince Albert RCMP officer Bernie Herman confessed to co-worker he had 'killed someone'

    Prince Albert police have released more details about their investigation into the death of Braden Herman. They say that on May 11, veteran RCMP officer Cpl. Bernie Herman phoned a co-worker and said he had "killed someone." He agreed to go to his co-worker's house, located just north of Prince Albert. The RCMP, whose district the house was in, were then contacted and Bernie Herman was taken into custody. On May 12, 53-year-old Bernie Herman was charged with first-degree murder. He had served on the force for 32 years. He and Braden Herman are not related but knew each other for several years, according to police. During the initial RCMP response, Bernie Herman provided information as to where police could find the victim. Police say that when they located 26-year-old Braden Herman on the edge of Prince Albert near Little Red Park, he was dead and appeared to have been shot. At that time, the Prince Albert Police Service took over the investigation. Braden Herman, 26, was found dead on the edge of Prince Albert near Little Red Park. (Braden Herman/Facebook) Investigation continues, motive unknown Braden Herman's siblings have told CBC News the 53-year-old Mountie was known to them as having a "personal" and oftentimes "controlling" relationship with their brother. Braden Herman came from Clearwater River Dene Nation and Bernie Herman comes from the neighbouring community of of La Loche. Police say they cannot confirm what weapon was used in the homicide at this time. But Prince Albert police have seized Bernie Herman's service pistol and other "use-of-force equipment." Police say he was not on duty at the time of the offence. But upon investigation it was been determined that he left work in full uniform and utility belt after finishing his shift at 5 p.m. on May 11. Police have taken statements from family members of both Bernie Herman and Braden Herman. Investigators are continuing to gather statements in order to gain insight into the nature of their relationship, as well as the possible motivation for the offence. Bernie Herman made his first court appearance on May 13. His next court appearance is expected to be on May 26.

  • EU - minus Hungary - calls for Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire

    BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers called on Tuesday for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and boosted humanitarian aid for Gaza, but failed to reach the unanimity that might give the EU leverage in peacemaking. Hungary, Israel's closest ally in the bloc, declined to join the other 26 foreign ministers in calling for a truce on their video call, convened by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

  • 4-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl die after Vaughan crash

    A four-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have died in hospital after an out-of-control car mounted the curb and struck them on their family’s driveway in Vaughan on Sunday. Catherine McDonald reports.