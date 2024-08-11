Drowning victim at Bunk Pond identified as Taunton woman
The body of Elfreda Nenen Yovonie, a Taunton resident, was recovered shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday by dive teams, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said.
The daughter of the country singer has had repeated run-ins with law enforcement.
The US-Turkey dual citizen was arrested before scheduled flight to Mexico on Friday
This is the third time this summer that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has tried to keep someone who was wrongfully convicted in prison.
A Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) investigation led to an agency record seizure of millions of unstamped cigarettes stemming from a truck inspection on Highway 1 near Swift Current.According to an RCMP news release issued Friday, an SHP weigh station officer inspected the semi and trailer of a 25-year-old man from Calgary on July 17.The officer found the semi's bill of lading — a legal document summarizing the terms and conditions of a shipping agreement between a carrier and a customer — was
Three adults have been arrested and charged with cruelty to a child in the second degree and murder in the second degree, a case report states
Michael Pratt was on the run for three years until a data leak involving crypto wallets he'd bought years earlier led the FBI to his Madrid hotel.
The son of a former sheriff's deputy in Florida was afraid of telling his story because he thought no one would believe him, authorities said in an arrest warrant.
New surveillance video footage appears to show Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee inside the notorious Sde Teiman prison. The Israel military has declined to comment on the surveillance video. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.
Police say they have a suspect in the case of a Surrey man set on fire in his currency exchange business. The33-year-old man they seek could be in the Lower Mainland or heading to Alberta. Kristen Robinson has the details.
A man, who disappeared after pleading guilty for his role in a 2020 shooting in Calgary, was arrested in Upstate New York this week in connection to a fatal shooting in Edmonton that happened last year, police say.A nationwide warrant was issued for 23-year-old Joseph Chlala last September, months after police found a young man shot dead in southwest Edmonton in June 2023.On Monday, police learned that Chlala was arrested in Akwesasne, N.Y., a community near the Canada-U.S. border, the Edmonton
As investigations continue into the crash that killed 62 people, more details emerge about the victims.
Davina Corbin was killed in what appeared to be a dog attack in Feather Falls in Butte County. Police found 25 Great Danes roaming the area where her body was located.
The case against a man accused of killing a Detroit synagogue leader collapsed Friday as a judge dismissed a remaining murder charge, three weeks after a jury cleared him of a similar but separate charge.
“We are brokenhearted over this tragic loss of a little princess,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement.
NEAR MOUNT ELGON, Uganda (AP) — The dancers shook their hips to the beat of drummers who led the way, anticipating the start of mass circumcision among the Bamasaaba people of Uganda’s mountainous east.
Zambada, a Sinaloa cartel founder, was long believed to have police, soldiers, political leaders in his pocket. In a rare public statement, he acknowledges those ties -- and contradicts Mexican officials' version of his capture.
A Ferguson police officer was severely injured and is “fighting for his life” after being assaulted Friday night during protests marking the 10-year anniversary of the police shooting of Black teenager Michael Brown.
PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court on Friday overturned the conviction and life sentence of a man found guilty of killing a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed the botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious” has been overturned, a U.S. appeals court said Friday.
The woman took the toddler to her home where she changed his clothes before attempting to leave with the boy, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
North Korea will not seek outside help to recover from floods that devastated areas near the country’s border with China, leader Kim Jong Un said as he ordered officials to bring thousands of displaced residents to the capital to provide them better care. Kim was visiting a tent encampment housing flood victims in the northwestern town of Uiju.