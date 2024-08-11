Drowning victim at Bunk Pond identified as Taunton woman

CBC

A man, who disappeared after pleading guilty for his role in a 2020 shooting in Calgary, was arrested in Upstate New York this week in connection to a fatal shooting in Edmonton that happened last year, police say.A nationwide warrant was issued for 23-year-old Joseph Chlala last September, months after police found a young man shot dead in southwest Edmonton in June 2023.On Monday, police learned that Chlala was arrested in Akwesasne, N.Y., a community near the Canada-U.S. border, the Edmonton