Drug dealer caught with £1k worth of drugs in pants

A drug dealer who was caught in the act by plain-clothed officers has been given a suspended sentence and must carry out unpaid work.

Mantas Kontaimas, 23 of Barnstock, Bretton, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine after he was intercepted in a car on Cromwell Road, Peterborough.

Officers had been responding to concerns about drug dealing in the area when they spotted what they believed to be a drug deal about to take place.

Kontaimas was found with five wraps of heroin in his trouser pocket, £260 in cash and about £1,160 worth of heroin and crack cocaine concealed in his underpants, said police.

Kontaimas was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday to 527 days in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next year as well as a 25-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Det Con John Pentney said: "Our Neighbourhood Support Teams work incredibly hard to tackle criminality linked to drug dealing and those causing harm to our communities through organised crime and county lines.

"They were in the right place at the right time, in an area we know to be of concern to our communities and caught Kontaimas in the act."

Cromwell Road, where Kontaimas was stopped, falls under the ‘Alliance’ area which is a multi-agency, community-led project to regenerate Millfield and rid the area of organised crime.

