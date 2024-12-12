Drug dealer jailed as anonymity order lifted

Stokes was sentenced at Bishop Street courthouse on Thursday [BBC]

A man with 59 previous criminal convictions has been jailed for 26 months at Londonderry Crown Court.

John Paul Stokes, 24, from Old City Court in Derry, admitted being concerned in supplying cocaine, pregabalin and cannabis.

He also admitted a further charge of possessing the prescription-only medication zopiclone.

Jailing Stokes, judge Neil Rafferty also removed a previously imposed anonymity order in the case.

He told Stokes that despite his previous convictions – 23 of which are for drugs offences - he had "continued to steam full ahead with your offending"

"A strong deterrent message must be sent out to dissuade others from offending in relation to supplying drugs in this city," the judge said.

"This type of offending is crushingly all too familiar to the court."

The court was told Stokes committed the offences over a twelve month period starting in November 2022.

The judge said the drugs offences were uncovered by police in February 2023 when another individual of interest was arrested and had his mobile phone triaged.

'Dropped out of sight'

It was found to contain evidence Stokes was involved in offering to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Stokes "dropped out of sight for some time," the judge said, before he was eventually arrested and charged.

He said Stokes had unsuccessfully tried to damage his own mobile phone which was found to contain evidence of his involvement in supplying class A, B and C drugs.

Stokes was assessed by the probation service as not posing a significant risk to members of the public however he was assessed as being a high likelihood re-offender, the judge added.

A defence barrister said Stokes offending had taken place during a difficult time for him personally, adding he had admitted his guilt "at the earliest opportunity without any cock and bull stories".