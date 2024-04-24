Drug dealer jailed after eight addresses raided by police following CCTV breakthrough

A key player in a drug gang operating in north London has been jailed following a ten-month police operation which collected vital CCTV evidence.

Gafar Bakare, 36, from Islington, was using addicts to sell on Class A drugs across north London.

Bakare was in charge of two drug lines, which operated across Camden and Islington which made almost £320,000 in 2022. Four others involved have previously pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

He was jailed for eight years and seven months on Monday at Wood Green Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

Bakare was in charge of two drug lines, which operated across Camden and Islington, and made almost £320,000 in 2022, the court had heard.

Four others involved have previously pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

After identifying the criminal network in January 2022, detectives began to monitor the movements of the group and carried out in-depth analysis of CCTV and communications data.

Police searched eight addresses on 13 December 2022, including Bakare’s home, where drugs with an estimated street value of £14k were seized. Criminal property, such as designer clothing and cash, to the value of £4000 was also seized.

Specialist drug expert witnesses analysed a seized phone and provided key evidence to show the terms used in messages meant the user was saying he was available to sell drugs.

DC Matt Eggins, who led the investigation, said: “The extensive work involved in this proactive operation shows how committed we are to tackling illegal drug supply.

“Bakare sold large amounts of class A drugs to make as much money as possible - he never thought about the effect on the communities he bought criminality into. He preyed on users of his own product to cover for his role at the head of the network, all for his own financial gain.

“We are doing all we can to tackle this type of crime and would encourage anyone who has information about those involved in drug supply to contact us.”

Previously David Turkson, 63, of no fixed address, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Anthony Haigh, 30, of no fixed address was convicted of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. Meanwhile Lee Rosser, 36, of no fixed address was convicted of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Tara Turbitt, 53, from Islington, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for 24 months.