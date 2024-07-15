Drug dealers jailed over county lines operation

Two men have been jailed for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine to a North Yorkshire town.

Attique Rafiq and Mohammed Yaseen Miah, both from Bradford, ran a county lines operation in Scarborough, North Yorkshire Police said.

Rafiq, 29, was jailed for nine and a half years at Hull Crown Court on Thursday, while Miah, also 29, received a three-and-a-half-year sentence at York Crown Court in March.

Their co-defendant, Hannah MacKenzie, 25 and from Edinburgh, received a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years, at York Crown Court in March.

Rafiq, of Folkstone Street, and Miah, of Heath Terrace, were involved in running the so-called "Adam line", North Yorkshire Police said.

MacKenzie, of Beaverbank Place, was also involved in the conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, a force spokesperson added.

'Satisfying' sentences

They used two deal-lines working in conjunction with each other, but unbeknown to them, officers were intercepting their messages offering heroin and crack cocaine for sale to Scarborough drug users throughout June and July 2021.

Det Con Darrel Temple, who led the investigation, said: "Through detailed analysis of the phone data, we were able to determine that the deal-lines were being operated by Rafiq and Miah.

"We also established that they were using MacKenzie as a street dealer in Scarborough.

"Securing the guilty pleas and significant prison sentences is very satisfying to everyone involved in the case."

Rafiq pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two of heroin and two of cocaine.

Miah pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, one of heroin and one of cocaine, with both sentences of three and a half years imprisonment to be served concurrently.

MacKenzie pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, also cocaine and heroin. As well as her suspended sentence, she was told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.