Young woman dies in hospital after being seriously injured in suspected drug drive crash in Wandsworth

Road closures and cordons were in place along the A217 Garratt Lane (Google Maps)

A young woman has lost her fight for life after a horrific road crash with a suspected drug driver in south west London.

The victim, aged 25, had been the pillion passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a Honda Civic on Garratt Lane, Wandsworth.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene around 1.30am on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman was treated by medics before being taken to a west London hospital. Sadly, she died there the next day.

A spokesman added: “The male rider of the motorcycle, aged in his 40s, was also taken to hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.”

The 22-year-old driver of the Honda Civic was detained on suspicion of drug driving causing serious injury.

He was taken to a west London police station and has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in March.

A woman has died and a man has been arrested following a collision in Garratt Lane on 3 Jan.



Any witnesses yet to speak with police can call 101 or message @MetCC quoting CAD 385/3JAN.https://t.co/vksYhcAe0f — Wandsworth Police (@MPSWandsworth) January 7, 2024

Road closures and cordons were in place along the A217 Garratt Lane and between Kimber Road and Aslett Street.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage, should police on 101 or Tweet on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 385/3JAN.