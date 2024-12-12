Drug overdose deaths decrease in Vermont, New York as national death rate also falls
As of June, reported fatalities nationwide declined by 14.5% year over year, which equates to 16,000 less deaths in the last year alone.
A judge has approved a $2.6-million class-action settlement involving Dollarama.The lawsuit had argued that Dollarama didn't properly display the full price of products that were subject to an eco fee. Those products include batteries, electronic toys and light bulbs. A Quebec Superior Court judge signed off on the settlement on Tuesday. Joey Zukran, a lawyer with LPC Avocats in Montreal, the firm that filed the class action, confirmed the news of the court approval. In April, a judge dismissed
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s first trade war hurt American soybean farmers to the tune of $11 billion. A sequel is set to be even worse.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersAmerican Institute of Architects CEO ResignsCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamSan Francisco, Paris Named Best Cities for Urban TransportationCity Hall Is HiringThe humble bean was the poster child of Trump’s first tariff spat with China, with American shipm
One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has given an anonymous on-camera interview about his sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, marking the first time an alleged victim of Combs has done so. In an interview with CNN, a John Doe — whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity — detailed …
Ontario's top municipal staffers are pocketing sometimes exorbitant benefits packages on top of high bumps in their salaries, provincial pay data shows — and some critics say that's out of touch with regular Ontarians struggling to keep up with the high cost of living.
MONTREAL/CHICAGO (Reuters) -The CEO of Air Canada will address a Canadian parliamentary committee on Friday about carry-on baggage fees, according to a meeting notice, after Canada's largest carrier this month announced new charges for some passengers. Lawmakers in both Canada and the United States have criticized airlines in recent weeks for levying additional fees on luggage and seat assignments, following an outpouring of anger by passengers on social media. Analysts say ancillary revenue earned from charges like baggage fees has become the mainstay of the airline business worldwide.
Despite intensifying restrictions from the US intended to stifle China's semiconductor trade, Beijing's shipments of the bedrock technology stood out as a rare bright spot in a recent export data release. China's integrated circuit exports hit a record US$144.7 billion in value for the first 11 months of 2024, growing 18.8 per cent year on year according to customs data released on Tuesday. In addition to rising global demand and the rapid development of AI, the scale of manufacturing for China'
We recently published a list of 8 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Analysts. In this article, we are going to look at where Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) stands against other most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to analysts. According to a report by McKinsey published on November 5, North America’s […]
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union envoys have agreed a new raft of sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, targeting in particular a vast shadow fleet of ships that Moscow is exploiting to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and fuel, the EU’s Hungarian presidency said on Wednesday.
Huawei Technologies, a formidable player in fields from smartphones to electric vehicles, is also looming large in China's fragmented robotics industry amid the country's drive to be a global leader in the field. The Shenzhen-based telecommunications giant, which is the face of China's self-sufficiency drive to break US sanctions, last week injected 3 billion yuan (US$413 million) into a subsidiary called Dongguan Jimu Machinery, according to corporate database Qichacha. The move to increase the
MONTREAL — A second woman testified Tuesday that Gilbert Rozon sexually assaulted her in the 1980s at the Quebec impresario's high-profile civil trial.
LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC cut its 2024 global oil demand growth forecast for a fifth straight month on Wednesday and by the largest amount yet, a series of downgrades that highlights China's sputtering role as the world's demand growth engine. OPEC+ earlier this month delayed its plan to start raising output until April 2025 against a backdrop of falling prices. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2024 global oil demand to rise by 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.82 million bpd last month.
Gulf financiers expect investments in China to return up to 35 per cent next year based on bets that Beijing will implement additional stimulus measures, according to speakers at a summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Our portfolio companies are growing, and we're pushing our way into Asia, and we are very encouraged by the growth prospects in Asia," Karim El Solh, co-founder and CEO of Gulf Capital, said on Tuesday during a panel discussion at the China-UAE summit taking place during Abu
An artificial intelligence data centre is proposed for the Municipal District of Greenview, south of Grande Prairie, Alta. It's a partnership between the MD and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary. As Travis McEwan reports, the 58-building project would run off grid on natural gas and geothermal infrastructure.
Holiday tipping guideline: Who to tip, how much, and how to tip your Amazon driver for free
The nearly month-long strike has had a significant impact on small businesses. Shallima Maharaj visits a North York shop that’s been around for four decades, specializing in cards.
(Bloomberg) -- The US reversed its forecast for a crude glut next year and is now calling for a small oil-market deficit.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamSan Francisco, Paris Named Best Cities for Urban TransportationA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectDC Business Leaders Welcome Return-to-Office Policy Under TrumpGlobal oil consumption should exceed o
China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the largest maker of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), is building its third plant in Europe through a joint venture with Fiat owner Stellantis, stepping up its overseas expansion to overcome higher tariffs. The parties have agreed to spend €4.1 billion (US$4.3 billion) to build the factory in Zaragoza in northeastern Spain with a capacity to produce 50 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of batteries annually, according to a statement. One GWh can supply to
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would develop artificial intelligence with BRICS partners and other countries, in a bid to challenge the dominance of the United States in one of the most promising and crucial technologies of the 21st century. Speaking at Russia's flagship AI conference, Putin said the new AI Alliance Network would include national associations and development institutions in the field of AI from BRICS countries and other interested states.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed on Wednesday an appeal by artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia seeking to avoid a securities fraud lawsuit by shareholders who accused the company of misleading investors about how much of its sales depended on the volatile cryptocurrency market. The justices, who heard arguments in the case on Nov. 13, opted not to render a decision on the underlying legal dispute and instead threw out Nvidia's appeal of a lower court's ruling that allowed the 2018 class action to move forward. The Supreme Court, in determining that it should not have granted the appeal, left the lower court's decision in place.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as markets looked to rising demand in China, the world's largest buyer, and possible tight supply in Europe this coming winter and away from the overthrow of Syria's president. Support came from reports that China will adopt "appropriately loose" monetary policy in 2025 as Beijing tries to spur economic growth. The increase, however, "was more a function of stockpiling than demand improvement," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.