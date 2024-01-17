Drug-related deaths increasing in Renfrew County

Pembroke – There is a crisis in Renfrew County with drug-related deaths increasing three-fold since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, there were 28 suspected drug-related deaths in the county and district covered by the Renfrew County District Health Unit (RCDHU) and for Dr. Jason Morgenstern, who began his role as chief medical officer of health only nine months ago, it is an area of concern and priority.

“We are working in 2024 on a comprehensive community-wide drug strategy,” he said. “We will look at the four pillars of prevention, harm reduction, treatment and enforcement.”

This focus is not only the health unit, but working with other partners to deal with what many consider to be the biggest crisis facing not only this area but other communities in Ontario. Drug-related deaths are increasing and the street drugs are becoming more toxic in many communities, including the Ottawa Valley. In the catchment area of the RCDHU the number of drug-related deaths increased so dramatically the health unit issued special communiques and opioid alerts in June and October last year.

“And the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation declared a state of emergency,” he said.

His October report to the board last year noted drug-related deaths and harms are increasing dramatically in the district. He noted there are approximately three deaths per month which are suspected drug-related deaths.

“Prior to the pandemic, there was an average of one suspect drug-related death per month, so this is an approximately three-fold increase,” he said.

The issue is compounded by homelessness, which has also become a focus in the community increasingly.

“In recent months, an increasing proportion of deaths have involved people experiencing homelessness,” the doctor said in his report.

As a response to the overdose cases and drug-related deaths, the health unit has been having frequent information sharing meetings with partners and adapting their approach as appropriate, he noted.

“We are also collaborating with local partners, including Renfrew County paramedics and community services to continue improving the effectiveness of our response to the opioid crisis,” he said. “A mobile response unit is being planned to increase the accessibility of health and social services. We will support this initiative with a focus on maximizing access to harm reduction services.”

In the report he also pointed out while opioids continue to be involved in most drug-related deaths, polysubstance use is increasingly involved.

“All street drugs must be considered potentially toxic and fatal,” he said.

While these statements were made in October, the crisis continues to be just as severe and the heath unit continues to focus on harm reduction, he told the Leader on Monday.

“We have an extremely toxic drug supply,” he said.

There are things the general public can do to prevent drug-related deaths, he said. People who know someone who uses drugs should have Naloxone or Narcan available to reverse a fatal overdose.

People who use drugs should never do so alone or mix substances, he said.

“If you have Naloxone and use it, call 911,” he said.

If someone wants to administer Naloxone or Narcan they are also covered under the “good Samaritan” rule, he added.

Because of the severity of the drug crisis, Dr. Morgenstern said the RCDHU is working to raise awareness in the district.

“It is a complex problem,” he said. “We need resources for treatment and enforcement as well.”

There is also a correlation with the social determinants of health and drug use, so this has an impact on the situation in the district as well. People who are in a precarious situation may turn to drugs and may use them when alone.

There are addiction service sites in both Pembroke and Renfrew, but more resources are always needed, the doctor said.

Respiratory Illness Season

The health unit also monitors health in the area and serves as a source of information, vaccination and offers widespread health information in person and on its website. One issue of ongoing concern in recent years has been the COVID-19 pandemic and this year the focus is on a variety of respiratory illnesses. With the area in the midst of winter, the respiratory illness season is in full swing. Dr. Morgenstern said the area has very high levels of respiratory illness.

The RCDHU is continuing to update respiratory illness data on the website. For the first week of January, new hospital admissions for COVID-19 were rated at very high, as was COVID-19 percent positivity, which was at 24.2 percent. Influenza percent positivity was moderate at 14.3 percent and respiratory related emergency department visits were at 15 percent or very high. As well, COVID-19 wastewater indicators in both Pembroke and Petawawa were very high.

Of the seven indicators, most are still very high, which is not unexpected, he said.

“It is a more typical year with flu and RSV timing and still high COVID-19 levels,” he said.

Dr. Morgenstern advised people to get a COVID vaccine or flu shot.

“You can still make a difference,” he said.

In the RCDHU catchment area 17 percent of the population is vaccinated with the latest COVID vaccine.

“It is a bit better than the province at 15 percent,” he said.

However, only half of older adults have been vaccinated to date. Having an updated vaccine is crucial, he believes.

“We are moving away from the term ‘booster’,” he explained. “The virus (COVID) continues to change like the flu virus.”

The latest COVID-19 case summary from the health unit shows 99 people have died in the district as a result of COVID, out of the 8,979 confirmed cases. There are currently six people hospitalized with COVID. There have been 239 cumulative outbreaks and there is one outbreak presently in a long-term care home. The majority of outbreaks were in retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Dr. Morgenstern said the new RSV vaccine for adults over 60 is part of an exciting area of research and vaccination to deal with respiratory diseases.

A fact sheet about respiratory illness explained the types of illness, including COVID, RSV, Influenza (flu) and coughs/colds. People are advised to go to the ER when they are in distress with significant trouble breathing, chest pain, fainting, difficulty to rouse, confusion or significant worsening or any chronic disease symptoms. Those with highest risk of severe illness or complications from COVID or the flu include people who are 60 years or older, pregnant, have chronic medical conditions or are immunocompromised. Also at higher risk from the flu are children under five.

Coming Home

In many ways when Dr. Morgenstern began his position at the health unit in 2023 he was coming home to Pembroke and Renfrew County. He has a long familial history in the area, having spent much of his childhood either in Renfrew County or Lanark County. His family roots run deep in the Pembroke and Whitewater Region area through his grandparents and father, so he was very familiar with the area before arriving here. In fact, this was where he would spend his summers growing up, he said.

“It is definitely a different perspective knowing family here,” he said.

With his university training from the University of Guelph, an MD from Western University and a Master of Public Health from McMaster University, he most recently worked in Halton Region Public Health. He took on the job in Renfrew County last March, noting he was very enthusiastic about returning to the area. In the ensuing nine months, he has been able to meet with elected officials, municipal leaders and others in the health community working towards optimal health together for the residents of the area. It has been a very positive experience, he said.

“I have been struck by how warm and welcoming it has been,” he said.

Dr. Morgenstern is also very welcome as the first “permanent” chief medical officer of health for the area. It has been quite some time since the RCDHU had a chief medical officer of health who did not have the title “acting” in front of their name.

As a medical school graduate there are many different streams to pursue including being a family doctor, or perhaps a surgeon or oncologist; he explained he was attracted to public health for various reasons. “We are focused on prevention and looking upstream,” he said.

It is about addressing root causes of ill health, he said.

“We can really help the population by taking that upstream lens,” he said.

Unfortunately, the RCDHU’s own report cards have traditionally shown the area has poorer health outcomes in many areas including for many chronic diseases. The community health profile for the district shows the health risk factors including rates of high alcohol intake, smoking and obesity higher than the province. Other risk factors, including physical inactivity and low vegetable and fruit consumption, are comparable to Ontario. The mortality rate for circulatory diseases is higher than the rest of Ontario.

A 2020 report on the status of mental health in the district showed while the large majority of residents reported experiencing aspects of positive mental health, there were inequities related to income, education, employment and living in rural areas.

Dr. Morgenstern said the health unit focuses on areas of positive change and there are positive things to note, including a recent Canadian study which found community engagement is higher in the health unit community than other areas.

As far as his own role as the chief medical officer of health for an area with some 100,000 people in it, having that overall outlook and making widespread preventative action is making a key difference, he feels.

“I like being able to think of the whole community as my patient,” he said.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader