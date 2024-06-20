Drug treatment court celebrates first ever female graduate

Over the past four years, the drug treatment court in Lethbridge has aimed to help non-violent offenders seek rehabilitation.

The program offers offenders an opportunity to avoid jail and instead work with experts to become clean and clear from drugs.

Since the program opened in 2020, seven people have managed to go through the treatment to completion. On Wednesday, the seventh graduate and first female to complete the program, Jasmine Csada, celebrated with family, friends and support workers at the Lethbridge Court House.

Csada voluntarily chose to take the program, choosing 940 days of treatment instead of 240 days in jail. She said she can easily see how far she has come over the past two and a half years as if she is looking at her old self through a mirror.

“I can still very vividly see that person and I remember who I used to be and the things that I did, but I’m not that person anymore,” said Csada. “I’ve changed and it’s not even something that can be explained, it’s not like an A-B-C. I just function differently now.”

Csada said the drug treatment court offered her a new beginning, something jail could not have done.

“This program has changed everything for me.”

Chelsey De Groot, program manager for the Lethbridge drug treatment court, says this program is not a simple walk in the park for those struggling with addiction.

“Lethbridge drug treatment court is a very difficult program to complete and it’s also difficult to get in, due to our eligibility criteria,” said De Groot.

She said Csada had to go through a lot, but always worked toward the goal of graduation and becoming sober.

“For someone to complete this program and really be meaningfully engaged is a huge accomplishment.”

Despite the accomplishment and relief, Csada admitted it was never an easy journey to get to her graduation.

“It was very intimidating at first,” she said. “I thought it was going to be very easy and simple, but it hasn’t been.”

De Groot noted the program normally takes 18 to 24 months to complete, yet Csada said taking additional time was the right move for herself.

“I think the best thing I ever did for myself in this program was decide to take time,” said Csada. “The program itself offers support in ways I didn’t think were possible.”

Even so, De Groot said it is a rigorous program that offers little wiggle room for those who choose to enter it.

“They do have to call a drug screening line every morning throughout their entire time in the program to see if they’re randomly selected. So, there is a lot of supervision and parameters on these individuals,” said De Groot.

While the program ensures a rigid schedule, the future is wide open for graduates. Csada said this is slightly terrifying, yet it is also a wonderful breath of fresh air which she invites with open arms.

She said she hopes to take some time off before going to school and working in the drug treatment court program herself.

“It changed things so much for me that I want to be able to provide that for other people who are going through the same thing that I went through.”

Justin Sibbet, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald