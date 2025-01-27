Drugs, guns confiscated during investigation in Greenville, police say

CBC

A man in his 20s is dead after being found with life-threatening injuries in the Annex early Sunday morning, Toronto police said. Police found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Paul Martel Park, near the intersection of Bloor Street W. and Madison Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m., said Det. Sgt. Phil Campbell with the homicide unit. Police provided first-aid before the man was rushed to hospital but later he succumbed to his injuries, Campbell said. Campbell said he co