Drugs worth €720,000 seized at Dublin Airport

A total of 36kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €720,000 (£617,000) has been seized at Dublin Airport.

Irish Revenue and Customs said the cannabis was found on Saturday "concealed in vacuum-packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Toronto, Canada".

A man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí (Irish police) and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday.