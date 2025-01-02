Drunk Andy Cohen Hilariously Calls Out Anderson Cooper For Clueless Remark About Wealth

Even the rich are keen to eat the rich.

Or at least that’s what went down during Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s live New Year’s Eve special for CNN on Tuesday.

Toward the tail end of the night, the duo — who have been covering New York City’s annual ball drop in Times Square for the past eight years and typically pass the time getting progressively drunker on air — were waiting for musician Diplo to arrive for a DJ set.

But Diplo was having trouble getting to the event for a very unrelatable reason.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's New Year's Eve coverage in the rain in Times Square on Tuesday in New York City. Craig T Fruchtman via Getty Images

“His helicopter is running late,” a visibly sloshed Cohen told viewers about Diplo’s delay, according to a clip posted on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never heard that before,” an equally inebriated Cooper slurred. “I think that’s amazing. … I want one day to have a lifestyle where somebody says, ‘Oh yeah, he’s late. His helicopter’s running late.’”

Cooper’s remark immediately came off as clueless considering the lifestyle he was born into. The journalist is the son of the late heiress Gloria Vanderbilt. The wealthy and influential Vanderbilt family built a railroad empire during the Gilded Age and are considered by many to be American royalty.

A young Anderson Cooper wears an English horse riding getup while strolling New York City with his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, and late brother Carter in 1976. Susan Wood/Getty Images

With this in mind, Cohen (who is no slouch financially thanks to his “Real Housewives” franchise on Bravo) couldn’t help but call his buddy out.

“Yes, the Vanderbilt boy suffers. Just like you,” Cohen told viewers as Cooper, realizing his gaffe, slumped to the floor in a fit of giggles.

Although the moment between Cooper and Cohen was certainly amusing, there may have been another factor that contributed to Diplo’s tardiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later on in the broadcast — and before his performance — Diplo told Cohen and Cooper on air that he was tripping on LSD.

“I did some on the helicopter, on the way here … I’m not even lying,” the music producer admitted to a shocked Cooper and Cohen. “It’s like a light trip.”

After speaking with Diplo, Cooper seemed even more impressed by the Major Lazer co-creator’s casual use of both hallucinogens and helicopters.

“I wish I was Diplo,” the CNN anchor admitted. “I got to say. I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo, I do things!’”

“I feel bad about my own boring life compared to Diplo’s” Cooper continued. “He’s got helicopters, he’s doing things, he did like four shots while we were talking. … And he’s going to play. How does he work? ... I’ve had four shots and I just want to go to sleep.”