Drunk driver ploughs into families out Christmas shopping

A mother and baby were 'tossed through the air' near a Lidl supermarket, say eye witnesses

A suspected drunk driver left three young children in hospital after ploughing into a crowd of families who were shopping for Christmas gifts.

Witnesses claimed that a mother and her baby were “tossed through the air” when a silver Peugeot collided with pedestrians in Bootle, Merseyside, on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink.

The crash, which occurred shortly before 1pm, left three adults and three young children in hospital.

“The mum and her baby have literally been tossed through the air onto a grass verge at the side of the road,” one witness told The Mirror.

“The mum was screaming about her baby, she was as white as a sheet and the pram is on its side. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Marsh Lane, Bootle

Another witness said there was “Christmas shopping all over the pavement” at the scene of the incident, near a Lidl supermarket on Marsh Lane.

A pram could also be seen lying on a grass verge with police officers, paramedics and fire crews in attendance.

The vehicle, which appeared to be a Peugeot 2008 SUV, came to a stop when it crashed into a tree.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We have taken six patients to hospital, all with minor injuries. This includes three adults and three young children.

“Five ambulances, a response vehicle, an operational commander and an advanced paramedic attended.”

One witness said there was 'Christmas shopping all over the pavement'

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “We have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving and while unfit through drink following a road traffic collision in Bootle.

“We were contacted at 12.50pm today, Tuesday Dec 17, following reports a Peugeot car had been in collision with pedestrians on Marsh Lane.”

The force added: “The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was detained at the scene.

“There are road closures in place while the incident is being dealt with and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”