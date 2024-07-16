‘I was drunk’: Ingrid Andress responds to criticism of national anthem performance

Ingrid Andress has responded to criticism of her out-of-tune performance of the national anthem before Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby.

The 32-year-old country singer announced on her social media that she was drunk during a wildly off-key rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Monday evening, and would be entering rehab.

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night,” she wrote in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need.

“That was not me last night,” the statement continued. “I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.” She signed the note “xo, Ingrid”.

Speculation was alight on social media that the singer was struggling with more than just in-ear microphone issues during her performance, which started off-key, strained for high notes and was out-of-character for an artist otherwise known as a pro. Many online called it one of the worst national anthem performances heard before a major professional sporting event, with some comparing it to Fergie’s disastrously jazzy rendition before the 2018 NBA All-Star game.

Earlier on Monday, Andress sent a message to her email list previewing her upcoming single, Colorado 9. In the email, according to Variety, she explained some time away from the public eye as the result of depression after severing ties with people who had been part of her career’s beginning. She said she found peace by spending time in Colorado.

Andress, born in Southfield, Michigan, and raised in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has two studio albums under her belt, 2020’s Lady Like and 2022’s Good Person, as well two singles that reached the Billboard Hot 100, More Hearts Than Mine and Wishful Drinking. She also co-wrote the 2017 Charli XCX hit song Boys and Bebe Rexha’s Girl in the Mirror.

She has earned four Grammy nominations over her career, including best new artist in 2021 – along with Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers and winner Megan Thee Stallion – and best country song. She has toured solo and alongside such artists as Stevie Nicks, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay and Tim McGraw.