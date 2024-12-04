Drunk skier broke her back while trying to sledge back to chalet, court hears

Telegraph reporters
·5 min read
Charlotte Barber outside the Central London County Court
Charlotte Barber’s claim for £75,000 in damages was rejected by a judge at Central London County Court - Champion News

A financial consultant fractured her spine while trying to sledge back to her ski chalet down a red run after drinking brandy, wine and three Jagerbombs, a court heard.

Charlotte Barber, 53, was seriously injured after the midnight plunge in Tignes in the French Alps in 2018 and had to take 10 months off work to recover.

She had been drinking with her friends and chalet hosts before getting onto a small plastic disc to sledge down one of the area’s more challenging red runs.

But as she plummeted down the slope, she said she was hit from behind by the chalet host Alex Tweedy, one of those who had suggested the drinking session and sledge home.

La Plagne is one of France's most popular ski resorts
La Plagne is one of France’s most popular ski resorts

Mrs Barber, of Battersea, south London, sustained a head injury, fractured spine and nerve damage and had to be transferred to a UK hospital in a body brace.

She sued the ski travel agency Snowchateaux for up to £75,000 in damages, but her claim has now been rejected by a judge at Central London County Court.

‘Frolic of their own’

Judge Andrew Holmes said the company could not be blamed because the hosts and guests together were on a “frolic of their own”, unconnected to her holiday contract.

Mrs Barber had accepted in her evidence that a “sensible adult” should not have attempted such a dangerous route home after drinking wine, brandy and three Jagerbombs.

During the trial the court heard Mrs Barber had been on the skiing holiday at La Plagne ski resort when she was injured. The party were staying in chalets, which were manned by hosts, who provided ski advice, help with slope passes, and cooked and cleaned for them.

Over breakfast one morning, the hosts suggested that they could all go together to a bar that night, with the hosts driving them there and then sledging back.

The resort is renowned for its expansive ski slopes and mountain villages
The resort is renowned for its expansive ski slopes and mountain villages

Giving evidence, Mrs Barber told the judge that she had gone with several of their party to a bar on another resort further up the mountain.

She had already had glasses of wine and brandy and consumed three Jagerbombs in the White Lines Bar, in Les Coches.

She also bought drinks for others, with the chalet host Alex Tweedy – who the witness Nicola Stone described as “flirting” with Mrs Barber – having two of the shots, as well as other drinks, she said.

They left around midnight and were shown to the top of a slope and handed “small plastic discs” to use as sledges.

Travelling at speed

They were told that they could walk back to their chalet, but that it would take longer and that sledging back would be quicker.

However, she did not know how icy the slope was until they set off on the sledges and, although she dug in her heels, found herself travelling at speed.

Mrs Barber said she could not remember her accident, but her lawyers said in court papers that she had been hit from behind by Mr Tweedy on his sledge.

She sustained a head injury and felt sleepy and confused, vomiting before she was taken to hospital, where a spinal fracture was diagnosed.

Mrs Barber was put into a body brace and ultimately transferred back to the UK. She was off work for about 10 months because of her injury.

Suing Snowchateaux, she claimed that it was responsible for what happened because she had been led to believe the bar excursion was organised by the company.

‘Not a formal event’

If not, then the company was “vicariously liable” for the actions of the hosts, who had organised the dangerous trip down the slope.

Dismissing her case, Judge Holmes said Mrs Barber had admitted in her evidence that it was “clear it wasn’t a formal event organised by the travel company”.

“In my judgment, this trip was not part of the contracted services and was not ancillary to them,” he said.

“It was accepted by Mrs Barber that this obviously was a social gathering, not provided by the defendant.

“Mrs Barber said she understood that the expectation was that the guests would be purchasing drinks for the hosts.

“This was not an event organised by the defendant. It may have been suggested by the hosts, but it was for their own benefit and in their own time.

‘No vicarious liability’

“There is no evidence to suggest the activity was known about or approved of by Snowchateaux.

“The hosts were on a frolic of their own. The guests knew this and chose to engage in this activity too. There is no vicarious liability.

“It was inevitable that some would embark on the red run on their sledges. Mr Tweedy and the other hosts exposed Mrs Barber to that risk.

“However, in my judgment, there was a very substantial degree of contributory negligence present here.

“The risks were all too apparent to Mrs Barber. While one can only sympathise for the serious injuries she sustained, she was substantially to blame.

“She agreed it was dark, that the equipment was unsafe and that they had been drinking.

“She agreed it wasn’t sensible for her to get on the sledge.”

Her claim was thrown out.

Latest Stories

  • China stacked the deck against Augusta-made golf carts. Here's what America did about it

    The world's top two golf cart manufacturers, both based in Augusta, are praising a government finding that China is unfairly subsidizing its low-speed vehicle industry. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced recently that China's government has engaged in antidumping and…

  • Losses in China lead to $5 billion charge for General Motors as it cuts the value of its assets

    DETROIT (AP) — The poor performance of General Motors' Chinese joint ventures is forcing the company to write down assets and take a restructuring charge totaling more than $5 billion in the fourth quarter of this year.

  • Why Suncor Energy (SU) Has the Biggest Upside Potential Among Oil Stocks

    We recently published a list of 10 Oil Stocks with Biggest Upside Potential According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) stands against the other oil stocks with biggest upside potential. In an interview with CNBC on November 26, Daan Struyven, Co-Head of Global […]

  • Woman sentenced in defrauding N.W.T. company

    A woman who defrauded a Fort Smith company was sentenced today. As Natalie Pressman reports, she took tens of thousands of dollars from a Fort Smith construction company in a crime her lawyer says was fueled by addiction.

  • Opposition brewing against federal proposal to cap emissions on oil and gas industry

    There have been setbacks, ominous signals, and now a potential cap on emissions. It's rarely been smooth sailing for this province's oil and gas industry. As CBC’s Terry Roberts reports, the current path is turbulent.

  • China industry bodies urge 'caution' in buying US chips in reprisal to Biden sanctions

    China's state-backed bodies covering internet companies, semiconductor firms, automakers and communications network operators have called on their respective members to shun chips from US suppliers in an apparent retaliation against Washington's latest sanctions, which could deal a blow to the mainland businesses of Nvidia, Qualcomm and Intel. The four bodies - the Internet Society of China, the Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the China Semiconductor Industry Association and the

  • Ontario Place redevelopment not 'fair, transparent or accountable,' auditor general finds

    According to the province’s auditor general, the process for selecting new tenants for Ontario Place wasn't transparent or fair. CBC’s Lorenda Reddekopp breaks down some of the key findings from the scathing section of the annual report.

  • European Business Groups’ Surveys Find Rising China Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- British and German firms in China are having a tougher time doing business and worry about the outlook for next year, according to two new surveys. Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsAbout 58% of UK companies found it more difficult to operate in the Asian nation over the last 12 months, the fifth straight year that a majority of respondents reported a tougher environme

  • Top 3 Dividend Stocks For Reliable Income

    As global markets continue to reach record highs, with indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index climbing steadily, investors are keenly observing how geopolitical factors and domestic policies shape economic sentiment. In this environment of cautious optimism, dividend stocks stand out as a potential source of reliable income, offering stability through regular payouts even amidst market fluctuations.

  • Latest US clampdown on China's chips hits semiconductor toolmakers

    (Reuters) -The United States on Monday launched its third crackdown in three years on China's semiconductor industry, curbing exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group, among other moves. The effort to hobble Beijing's chipmaking ambitions also hits Chinese chip toolmakers Piotech, ACM Research and SiCarrier Technology with new export restrictions as part of the package, which also takes aim at shipments of advanced memory chips and more chipmaking tools to China.

  • I worked in Big Tech for years and now help others get jobs. Don't follow these 4 career-advice clichés.

    Alan Stein worked in the corporate world for 25 years at companies including Google. Here's why he advises against some popular career advice.

  • Ontario says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs

    TORONTO — Ontario is urging the federal government to amend proposed electricity regulations after an analysis by the province's system operator concluded the rules would mean $35 billion in additional costs by 2050 — a number environmental groups dispute.

  • Influencer marketing doesn’t need more metrics — it needs more trust and collaboration between brands and influencers

    Despite its widespread use and significant impact, influencer marketing is surrounded by uncertainties, ambiguities and controversies, both for practitioners and general public.

  • Coffee Traders Cough Up $7 Billion in Margin Calls in Wild Month

    (Bloomberg) -- In Brazil’s Minas Gerais – the biggest coffee-growing state in the world’s No. 1 bean producer – farmers and exporters usually celebrate rising prices for the caffeinated commodity.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsNot this year.After several disappointing harvests, a sharp run-up in prices has left some big-name producers scrambling to square up their finances after f

  • NVIDIA Expands Collaboration: Tapping ZJK for Advanced Cooling Tech

    ZJK Steps Up in AI Cooling with NVIDIA's Next-Gen Project

  • Delaware judge reaffirms ruling that invalidated massive Tesla pay package for Elon Musk

    DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has reaffirmed her ruling that Tesla must revoke Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar pay package

  • 3 Stocks Estimated To Be Trading At Up To 49.2% Below Intrinsic Value

    As global markets continue to reach record highs, driven by domestic policy shifts and geopolitical developments, investors are increasingly focused on finding value amidst the bullish trends. In such an environment, identifying stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value can offer opportunities for potential growth and stability.

  • 4 Ways Taking a First Job With a Low Salary Can Set You Up for Financial Freedom

    When most people head into the workforce, they think they want to make as much money as possible. While this might be a good long-term goal, sometimes earning more from the start isn't always...

  • China’s New Port Has Peru Targeting $30 Billion Farm Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesPeru is betting that new trade links with China and local tax breaks can take its booming agribusiness industry to the next level, almost tripling exports over the next decade and a half. Agriculture Minister Angel Manero is targeting $30 billion in exports by 2040, primarily

  • London physician treating addictions for 30 years doesn't believe in safe supply. Here's why.

    Dr. Martyn Judson manages Clinic 528 in London specializing in methadone and suboxone treatments for people who are addicted to opioids. He says safe supply isn't currently working in London and the pills are being diverted. He testified earlier this year at the Federal Standing Committee on Health looking at the issue. He explains his thinking to London Morning Host Andrew Brown.