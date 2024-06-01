Dry & Comfy Saturday

Latest Stories
Look up! Bright auroras possible across Canada Friday night
This may be the first of several opportunities to see the auroras over the next few weeks.
- The Canadian Press
Northern lights possible over Canada after sunspot behind big solar storm returns
The northern lights could return to the sky over parts of Canada as a sunspot that contributed to a recent stunning aurora display rotates back Earth-side. A sunspot that earlier this month unleashed a series of solar flares and the largest in nearly two decades has turned back toward Earth and let loose another powerful, but less intense, flare this week. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which rates geomagnetic storms on a five-point scale, is forecasting a moderate G2
- CBC
Help may be on the way for flood-prone Toronto neighbourhood
Residents in a flood-plagued north end Toronto neighbourhood say they've been waiting more than a decade for the city to make good on a plan to fix the problem.More than 150 homes in Winston Park, near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue, are hit by serious flooding every five years or so, residents told CBC Toronto. And they're worried the severe storms that are to blame will soon become more frequent due to climate change.One of those residents is Fadi Elyoussef, who's lived on Whitley Avenue wi
- The Weather Network
Spectacular weekend coming to southern Ontario, but with a small catch
Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan
- The Weather Network - Video
Gusty winds and thunderstorm risk across Prairies Friday
Gusty winds and the risk of thunderstorms continue across the Prairies. Residents should be prepared for severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds, and potential hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide detailed updates on the evolving situation, ensuring you stay informed and safe.
- The New York Times
Colorado’s Bold New Approach to Highways — Not Building Them
When Interstate 25 was constructed through Denver, highway engineers moved a river. It was the 1950s, and nothing was going to get in the way of building a national highway system. Colorado’s governor and other dignitaries, including the chief engineer of the state highway department, acknowledged the moment by posing for a photo standing on bulldozer tracks, next to the trench that would become I-25. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Today, state highway departments hav
- The Weather Network - Video
Cameras ready, Canada! Auroras could creep south this weekend
Some across southern Canada just might be able to view the northern lights from May 31st to June 1st, thanks to a G2 magnetic storm. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
- The Independent
Mexico’s deadly heat dome is coming for the US
The heat dome has been linked to the deaths of at least 48 people in Mexico
- CNN
Here’s why the US has more tornadoes than any other country
The US averages over 1,150 tornadoes every single year. That’s more than any other country in the world. In fact, it’s more than Canada, Australia and all European countries combined.
- The Weather Network
Pesky storm threat hangs on for the Prairies to kick off the weekend
Friday will continue the trend of rain and thunderstorm opportunities on the Prairies amid a wet and unstable pattern this week
- PA Media: Science
Octopus caught on camera changing its colour at North Wales beach
It changed from white to bright orange.
- CBC
Storm brewing in Canada over French halibut fishery in Atlantic
Tensions are rising between Canada and France over fishing quotas for halibut, a valuable groundfish that migrates across the jurisdictions of both countries.Fisheries and Oceans told CBC News in a statement Friday it is aware of vessels from Saint Pierre and Miquelon as well as the Faroe Islands taking part in recent fishing activity for Atlantic halibut adjacent to Canadian fisheries waters."We are deeply concerned about the impacts of this activity on the sustainability of this important fish
- The Canadian Press
The oil and gas industry has been lying about global warming for decades — accountability is long overdue
This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Disclosure information is available on the original site. ___ Author: Gordon McBean, Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography and Environment, Western University The science is clear: the planet is warming at an alarming rate and we need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. For decades, effective actions have lagged behind the needs of th
- Bloomberg
California’s Community Solar Rules Deal New Blow to Industry
(Bloomberg) -- California regulators dealt the struggling solar industry a fresh blow, adopting rules that renewable advocates warn will discourage smaller projects.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump Becomes First Former US President Guilty of CrimesSouth Africa Election Results With 29% Voting Districts InTrump Is Guilty on All Counts in Hush-Money Case. Now What?World’s Largest Nuclear Plant Sits Idle While Energy Needs SoarInsurers Sink as UnitedHealth Sees ‘Disturbance’ in MedicaidThe rule
- CBC
Bracing for the next big storm, people in N.S. community demand reliable power
Nearly two years after post-tropical storm Fiona ravaged the shoreline community of Merigomish, N.S., and left homes in the dark for more than a week, residents are still demanding answers from Nova Scotia Power.Resident Mary Gorman said Fiona is an example of more powerful and frequent storms brought on by climate change. She wants the utility to wake up before the next major storm hits."What would make us all happy is for us to be able to get through a storm without a power outage or quite fra
- San Luis Obispo Tribune
Travelers will be able to see more of Big Sur coast when major Hwy. 1 slide reopens in July
The highway has been closed at Paul’s Slide for nearly a year and a half.
- Associated Press Finance
Lava spurts from Iceland volcano for second day as its fissure extends 2 miles
Lava continued to spurt from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Thursday but the activity had calmed significantly from when it erupted a day earlier. The eruption Wednesday was the fifth and most powerful since the volcanic system near Grindavik reawakened in December after 800 years, gushing record levels of lava as its fissure grew to 3.5 kilometers (2.1 miles) in length. Volcanologist Dave McGarvie calculated that the amount of lava initially flowing from the crater could have buried the soccer pitch at Wembley Stadium in London under 15 meters (49 feet) of lava every minute.
- Miami Herald
As hurricane season starts, expect climate-change zealots to cheapen the word ‘denier’ | Opinion
We’ll be told, the only thing that can save the Earth as we know it is to heed the climate change zealots’ advice and uncritically accept their remedies. | Opinion
- The Canadian Press
Severe weather continues in Texas with 243,000-plus still without power after recent storms
While nearly a quarter-million people in Texas remain without power Friday following severe storms earlier this week, the National Weather Service has warned of more heavy rain and high winds.
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices fall in Canada, led by British Columbia and Alberta
According to data firm Kalibrate, the average cost per litre of regular fuel in cities nationwide fell 1.2 cents to $1.685 between May 23 and May 30.