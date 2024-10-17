'As dry as we can be': Fire danger escalates across Nebraska for Thursday

CBC

The City of Charlottetown is reminding people to remove water-powered sump pumps from their homes.The city cautioned against using the pumps a few years ago, but officials said many are still in use. Joshua McInnis, manager of Charlottetown's water and sewer utility, said the city wants residents to remove the pumps as soon as possible because they draw water from the city's supply."Typically, it's a two-to-one ratio with these pumps. Some of them are a little bit different, but it'll use a litr