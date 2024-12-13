Dry Friday but rain moves in this weekend
WLKY Meteorologist Eric Zernich's Thursday night forecast
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
Ongoing blizzard conditions in squalls across parts of southern Ontario. Blustery winds and blowing snow creating hazardous travel and road closures. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually.
It’s been a rather dry start to December for Victoria and Vancouver, especially for one of the wetter months of the year, but another system is on its way to bring some rain to the area.
Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages as a 'weather bomb' unleashes a messy wintry mix across parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec
The flow of water through the planet’s nearly 3 million rivers is changing rapidly, with potentially drastic implications for everything from drinking water supplies to flood risks, according to a new study.
The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to scrap the carbon tax as one of his first orders of business if elected. That would mean savings for the City of Saskatoon, but also a loss of funding for green initiatives.
Muddy floodwater constantly flows into roams in Madeley leaving behind smelly sludge an debris.
A wide-reaching storm boosted by an atmospheric river is drenching the entire East Coast Wednesday and its heaviest rain and strongest winds are still to come as it strengthens considerably throughout the day.
Parts of the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada are preparing for the impact of an atmospheric river, a weather phenomenon that is more commonly associated with the West Coast.
Drivers beware, weather alerts issued for snow squalls in southern Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the timing and amounts.
While Argentina is leveraging government incentives to boost oil and gas output and exports, Colombia's restrictive policies, including a fracking ban, threaten its energy security.
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Cooler temperatures, calmer winds and a chance of rainfall in Southern California this week are forecast to help firefighters as they battle a wind-driven blaze in steep, rugged terrain that's driven thousands, including celebrities, from their homes in Malibu.
Lake effect snow is set to hit parts of the Great Lakes region, including Michigan and western New York, throughout the week.