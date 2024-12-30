Is dry January good for you? Discover the benefits of a sober start to the new year

Yes, it’s that time of the year again: deciding whether or not to do dry January.

The annual 31-day challenge is upon us and this time, an impressive 15.5 million Britons are planning to kickstart 2025 with an alcohol-free month.

Dry January has grown in popularity since its launch in 2013. Today, it seems that many people choose to abstain from alcohol for the month — and with good reason

From boosting your health to improving your bank balance, taking four weeks off drinking has many benefits.

What is dry January?

The Alcohol Change UK charity organises the "dry January" programme, in which participants abstain from alcohol for the entire month. The goal is to help people reset their relationship with alcohol after the festive season, improve their health, and raise awareness of alcohol-related issues.

Other charities, including Cancer Research UK, organise similar events such as the Dryathlon.

What are the benefits of dry January?

Giving up alcohol for a mere 31 days has many benefits — particularly for your health.

Reduced diabetes risk and weight loss

Dr Gautam Mehta, a senior lecturer at University College London’s (UCL) Institute for Liver and Digestive Health, said: "Our study saw a weight loss of around 2kg, a decrease in blood pressure of around five per cent, and improvement in diabetes risk of almost 30 per cent.

"We also noted large decreases in blood-growth factors that are linked to certain cancers. However, we don’t know how long these benefits last, or whether they translate to long-term improvements in health.”

Giving your liver a break

Four weeks without alcohol can substantially reduce liver “stiffness” — an early sign of liver disease. It can also reduce liver fat production by 15 to 20 per cent.

If your liver is already damaged from drinking, taking only a few weeks off can give it the much-needed time to heal and repair

Lower blood pressure

Research has also found only four weeks without alcohol can lower blood pressure and heart rate.

Reduced cancer risks

A study in The Lancet Oncology estimated that alcohol consumption caused 4.1 per cent of new cancer cases in 2020. It concluded that “the level of consumption that minimises health loss is zero”.

Improved sleep

While you might often feel as though you’ve had a solid night’s sleep after only a few drinks (or a big night out), this is rarely the case as alcohol disrupts your regular sleep cycle.

A 2024 study found that after completing Dry January, 34 per cent of participants reported better overall sleep, while 23 per cent said their sleep was less interrupted.

Things might get worse before they get better in this department. If you’re used to relying on alcohol to fall asleep, you may find yourself more sensitive to noise, nighttime jitters, and even sweats without it.

“Embarking on Dry January brings about a roller coaster for sleep, with initial challenges gradually giving way to long-term improvements,” notes The Sleep Charity. “Understanding these shifts and implementing expert tips can help navigate the unexpected twists in your sober slumber journey.”

Improved mental health

Dr Fiona Sim, a former GP and medical advisor to Drinkware, previously told the Standard: "Alcohol is associated with symptoms of anxiety and depression.

"In people who drink regularly and heavily, alcohol can cause your memory to be impaired and may put you at increased risk of severe mental illness

"With long-term drinking, memory loss can be serious. When you stop drinking, your risks are reduced but if the damage has already been done to your brain cells, not all the harm can be reversed.”

Better skin

Alcohol Change UK highlights how a person’s skin may begin to improve once they pause drinking.

Its website explains: “Alcohol reduces the production of anti-diuretic hormone, so you lose water and sodium more quickly. This is the sworn enemy of soft, plump, peachy skin.

“A few weeks off alcohol should lead to a reduction in facial redness, and see the size of facial pores diminish too.”

Saving money

It’s not just your body that will thank you for taking a month off booze — your bank balance will too. According to Alcohol Change UK, participants in Dry January 2024 saved an average of £118

Who shouldn't do dry January?

Experts agree that anyone physically or psychologically dependent on alcohol should consult a healthcare provider before committing to Dry January. This is because sudden withdrawal can cause severe symptoms