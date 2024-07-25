Dry with low humidity Friday and through weekend in New Hampshire
Mike Haddad has an early look at the weekend forecast.
A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka
EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Crews continue to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary. An evacuation order was put in place for portions of the MD of Bighorn and while conditions have been favorable, the fire is yet to be contained. Michael King reports.
Tuataras are one of the world’s oldest surviving species and lived on Earth before the dinosaurs.
A solar storm erupted from the surface of the Sun over the weekend, aimed more or less directly at Earth.
An estimated 25,000 people evacuated from Jasper overnight had to flee along B.C. Highway 16 and many of them ended up in the small towns along that road. Alissa Thibault reports from Coldwater.
Driven by oceans that won't cool down, an unseasonably warm Antarctica and worsening climate change, Earth's record hot streak dialed up this week, making Sunday, then Monday, the hottest days humans have measured, according to the European climate service.
WINSTED, Conn. (AP) — Trapped inside a car, the adult black bear and cub thrashed about. The horn was blaring and the radio blasting. Outside the car, a second cub ran around in apparent distress by the Connecticut home.
Alberta contends with another day of severe thunderstorm opportunity on Thursday, with beneficial rains for the wildfires, while parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba deal with a period of extreme heat
WASHINGTON (AP) — On Sunday, the Earth sizzled to the hottest day ever measured by humans, yet another heat record shattered in the past couple of years, according to the European climate service Copernicus Tuesday.
There has been "significant loss" in the national park's township because of the blaze.
Much of the Philippine capital remained underwater Thursday after deadly Typhoon Gaemi worsened torrential monsoon rains that lashed the country, trapping thousands of people in rising flood waters and causing widespread damage.
A cold front slicing through Atlantic Canada will bring heavy rains and thunderstorms to the Maritime provinces on Thursday, before setting its sights on Newfoundland Friday
Russia has begun shipping oil and refined products to Bolivia, helping to tackle a fuel shortage in the country, and expanding its presence in Latin America as Western sanctions have forced Moscow to seek new markets, traders and shipping data show. Russia has also increased exports to Venezuela, Jamaica and Cuba. Three market sources said the diesel from both vessels is destined for Bolivia, which relies on regional ports because it is land-locked.
A reality show contestant who killed and ate a protected bird has been let off with a warning after New Zealand wildlife officials said cast members were tired, hungry and placed in a “unique” situation.
Dangerous wildfires forced a town and a major national park in Canada’s Alberta Province to evacuate overnight Monday.
HALIFAX — As Canada’s premiers reckoned with housing, health care and their contentious relationship with Ottawa during meetings last week in Halifax, many of them remained consumed by climate change-related natural disasters that have only escalated since they returned home.
The world's largest platypus conservation centre has welcomed its first residents as part of a project to protect the semi-aquatic mammal found only in Australia amid threats to its habitat from extreme weather and humans. The four platypuses - two females and two males - were released over the last two weeks into a custom-built research facility at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, about 400 km (250 miles), northwest of Sydney. Featuring multi-tiered streams, waterfalls, pools and earth banks for burrowing, the facility will help researchers understand more about the species, Taronga Conservation Society Australia official Phoebe Meagher told Reuters.
The men were thrown into the sea off Odiorne Point in Rye, New Hampshire after the humpback slammed into them. Lucky for them, two teenagers were there to help.