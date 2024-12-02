A dry and mild first week of December for Colorado
It'll be quiet statewide this week with high temperatures near 50 Monday in Denver, before climbing to around 60 degrees Tuesday. It'll stay dry and sunny, with 50s through the end of the week.
Difficult driving conditions continue through this weekend across portions of Ontario as powerful snow squalls continue whipping off all five of the Great Lakes
An intense lake effect is forecast through the rest of the weekend, causing as much as 1 to 2 feet of additional snow in some areas.
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week
"Sunday Night Football" in Week 13 sees the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Buffalo Bills. Here's the latest on a snowy forecast for the game.
Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty
Some areas in Ontario have been hit with 20-100 cm of snowfall so far from the prolonged snow squall event––with plenty of more still to come for some through early this week––resulting in road closures, collisions and power outages and a town-declared state of emergency in Gravenhurst
President-elect Trump’s victory is expected to result in the U.S. exiting the Paris Agreement once again and more broadly disengaging from global climate efforts. Experts say they don’t expect this to derail international work to address global warming, but that it will cede U.S. leadership on climate issues and technology in a way that could make the country less…
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the enigmatic species. But on Monday a small group of scientists and cultural experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Great Lakes region saw new snow Monday and faced the prospect of even more this week after U.S. travelers battled harsh weather to get home after Thanksgiving, forecasters said.
When is comes to December what can we expect this month? More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.
The first arctic outbreak of the season is allowing temperatures to plunge across the eastern half of the country, creating "dangerously cold" wind chills of 15-30 degrees below zero in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
Bone-chilling Arctic air gripped much of the eastern United States on Saturday, while lake-effect snow threatened to disrupt post-holiday travel in parts of the Great Lakes region.
THE HAGUE (AP) — The top United Nations court will take up the largest case in its history on Monday, when it opens two weeks of hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact.
This is the moment a bear chased a small herd of three moose into a pond in Yukon, Canada on July 17. One of the moose turned around and challenged the bear, causing it to give up on its pursuit.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After U.S. travelers battled through harsh weekend weather to reach home following the Thanksgiving holiday, residents of the Great Lakes region face the prospect of more snow through the week, forecasters said.
Some of the hardest hit areas so far were in New York state, where several villages reported more than 40 inches of snow.
Torrential rains and gale-force winds are causing flooding and damage across the country.
The lake-effect has dumped up to 3ft of snow across the region