Dry and mild Sunday, soaking rain tonight
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich has the latest on a dry and mild Sunday afternoon, ahead of soaking rain chances tonight.
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich has the latest on a dry and mild Sunday afternoon, ahead of soaking rain chances tonight.
Snow squall watches and warnings are widespread across Ontario, with more heavy snow and dangerous travel expected into the weekend. Get ready for a major warm-up by Sunday
The animal "lunged at the woman" in the attack in northern Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, police said
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says freezing rain and flurries are set to hit parts of B.C. today, issuing more than a dozen weather warnings over heavy rain and snowfall at higher elevations.
Beware slick roads across southern Ontario through Sunday morning as snowfall continues overnight
Another clipper to bring wide spread snow across southern Ontario as through the weekend with some regions seeing up to 30 cm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
A snowy weekend is in store for parts of the southern and eastern Prairies as a moisture-packed clipper scoots into the region, potentially bringing more than 20 cm of snow to several locales by Monday
When Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales visit San Diego waters via Mexico, it’s always exciting for observers. For starters, the ETPs visit primarily to hunt common dolphins. These predation events, while deadly for dolphins, are ac
Some areas could see more than 30 cm of snow by Monday
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings for British Columbia, with heavy rain and snowfall expected to make travel hazardous in different regions of the province over the weekend.The turbulent conditions are also creating significant avalanche risks in northern parts of the province, according to forecasters.Rainfall warnings are in effect for B.C.'s South Coast, including Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Up to 70 millimetres of rain is expected from Friday even
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Britain and Ireland were left without power and millions were warned to stay indoors Saturday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region.
Prices in Kelowna, B.C. and Yellowknife booked the biggest discounts between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.
Heavy rain will impact the B.C. coastline through the weekend, with the risk for some localized flooding
EDMONTON — The Alberta government has confirmed new rules for wind and solar energy projects it says are needed to protect the environment, food security and the province's scenery.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Cuban researchers have identified 21 areas in the country with favorable conditions for the installation of wind farms. These areas are mainly located on the north-central-eastern coast, from the provinces […]
It's one of Canada's familiar winter weather terms — but what is a Pineapple Express?
The year's most intense wind gusts slam parts of the East Coast to end this first week of December
Storm Darragh is set to cause significant travel disruption and some structural damage on Saturday.
When could NorCal's dry stretch end?
With winter just around the corner, many Americans are bracing for high heating bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates that prices for home heating this winter will rise...