Dry and mild Sunday, soaking rain tonight

Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings for British Columbia, with heavy rain and snowfall expected to make travel hazardous in different regions of the province over the weekend.The turbulent conditions are also creating significant avalanche risks in northern parts of the province, according to forecasters.Rainfall warnings are in effect for B.C.'s South Coast, including Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Up to 70 millimetres of rain is expected from Friday even