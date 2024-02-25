Dry, mild weather ending by Monday with cooler temps and showers
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at when the dry, mild weather will end and when cooler temps and rain chances will return to Northern California.
VANCOUVER — It will be a dicey weekend to be on several of British Columbia's mountain highways with a forecast of significant snowfall. Environment Canada says B.C.'s mountain passes will see large snowfall accumulations, blowing snow and rapidly changing conditions as a cold front arrives. The snow is expected to start Saturday, intensify on Sunday and then ease off by Monday. The weather office warns that drivers need to be cautious on the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3, the Trans Canada throu
If you’ve missed winter this winter, an impending pattern change has you covered across the Prairies
Another blast of wet and cold weather this weekend will deliver a mix of heavy rain, high winds and then plummeting temperatures for parts of Nova Scotia.Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon ahead of the expected rainfall on Saturday. It warns of the risk of flooding over existing snow and ice and also because frozen ground doesn't absorb runoff. In particular, officials with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality are asking homeowners to watch out for flooding
Widespread rain across Atlantic Canada will lead to a risk for localized flooding and ponding. Beware the risk of a flash freeze following behind the rainfall
A moisture-packed system is poised to sweep across the Maritimes, bringing with it soaking rain and flooding risk . This combination of precipitation spells potential travel disruptions and hazardous conditions throughout the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will delve into the details of this impactful weather event
Here’s the latest weekend forecast.
After the heavy rain, freezing rain and snow, icy conditions are expected to prevail in Atlantic Canada, posing potential hazards for travel and outdoor activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides further updates on the situation.
What could be a treacherous weekend for travel in P.E.I. began with light snow flurries around midday Friday, but that precipitation is expected to change to rain by the evening.Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Prince Edward Island's Kings and Queens counties early Friday morning, upgrading the weekend storm situation from the special weather statement it had issued Thursday. The agency expects anywhere from 25 to 35 millimetres of rain to fall, which combined with melting snow c
