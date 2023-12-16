Dry Saturday, Soaking Rain Late Sunday
The Russian capital has been buried by unprecedented snowfall, causing chaos on roads and closing schools.
December's weather has been anything but ordinary for a good portion of Canada, and the pattern is looking to stay that way for the near future
A large fire that broke out on Thursday morning has destroyed a luxury home listed for sale at $13.8 million. Kayla McLean reports.
Abnormally high pressure developing through early next week, but what does that mean for weather in Eastern Canada?
Video shows the “rambunctious” little siblings play.
Researchers had long suspected a fault was present in the area, but it was obscured by tree cover.
When the borough of Saint-Léonard planted a ginkgo tree on Dino Delisi's lawn, he liked the distinctive, fan-shaped leaves and its bright yellow colour in the fall.But his early admiration for the tree is long gone.About five years ago, he noticed what looked like gumball-sized fruit growing on the branches and each season, the crop has increased.Turns out, the borough planted a female tree by mistake.In the fall, the seeds, which resemble yellow cherries, fall to the ground and the fleshy exter
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA telescope has captured the biggest solar flare in years, which temporarily knocked out radio communication on Earth. The sun spit out the huge flare on Thursday, resulting in two hours of radio interference in parts of the U.S. and other sunlit parts of the world. Scientists said it was the biggest flare since 2017. Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, said the government's Space Weather Prediction Center.
Researchers identified the creatures by their “degenerated” color and “extremely long” beak, according to a study.
“The North Carolina Zoo family is shocked and devastated.” Fenn the giraffe calf was born in May to a first-time mother at the Asheboro zoo.
Powerful winds surpassing 100km/h and unseasonably warm temperatures reaching into the teens is all headed for Atlantic Canada. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details, ensuring you're prepared for this dynamic weather mix.
A subway crash in China has left 102 commuters with broken bones after freezing temperatures affected braking systems, according to local reports.
The Potawatomi Zoo in Indiana is looking after a trio of pups. Not just any pups, they are called African painted dogs and are an endangered species.
Always check your tree for unwanted guests.
A company just bought four Canadian natural gas power plants to mine Bitcoin — and train AIs. Hut 8, one of the largest digital asset mining companies in North America, made its "stalking horse bid," a binding offer to buy out an insolvent company, last month, but only declared the bid successful in a […]
There are differing opinions on cats' personalities and behaviour: They're affectionate, they're aloof, they love you, they hate you.Then there's the undeniable fact of what they become when left to roam free outside: indiscriminate, stone-cold killers.A new study has found cats roaming free prey upon almost any animal, reptile, insect, and amphibian around the world – their hunting so prolific and so successful, the authors found, that it poses a legitimate threat to global biodiversity."What's
This is South Carolina’s 25th confirmed earthquake in 2023, a year after 76 were recorded in the Palmetto State.
Snow spreading across parts of Alberta today, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
The small bear was spotted alone for several days, wildlife officials said.
It’s beginning to look at lot like ... hurricane season — at least across much of South Florida, where it’s been windy and rainy for two days and the forecast predicts more of the same this busy holiday season weekend. The mass of wind and rain is expected to head up the East Coast of the United States just in time for the start of the holiday travel season. “Saturday looks like a complete washout as this disturbance moves over,” said George Rizzuto, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami.