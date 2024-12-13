Dry Saturday, Wintry Mix To Rain Sunday
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is near Fergus, Ontario.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually.
A much needed warmup in the prairies in bound but comes at a cost of freezing rain and dangerous condition. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
It’s been a rather dry start to December for Victoria and Vancouver, especially for one of the wetter months of the year, but another system is on its way to bring some rain to the area.
Up to an inch of snow is possible Friday night on I-90’s Snoqualmie Pass in Washington.
Crews in western New York worked to plow through mounds of snow on Thursday, December 12, as lake-effect snow slammed the region.This footage was filmed and posted to X by @shipdadip, who said they filmed it in Orchard Park on Thursday morning. “Ain’t making it to Cleveland today,” the post read.Local officials declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York on Wednesday, and many schools were closed in Buffalo and surrounding communities on Thursday.Lake-effect snow was forecast to continue in the area throughout Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @shipdadip via Storyful
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Frigid weather returned to the Upper Midwest on Thursday after a storm that swept up the East Coast delivered a blow to New England, packing powerful gusts that knocked out power along with a deluge of rain and warming temperatures that washed away snow and dampened ski resorts.
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — More than 3,700 residents were allowed to return to their Malibu homes on Thursday after calmer winds and rising humidity in Southern California helped firefighters battle a blaze that had forced thousands, including college students and celebrities, to evacuate earlier this week.
Lake-effect snow warnings and travel advisories were in place for northwestern New York on Thursday morning, December 12, as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast up to 3 feet of accumulation in parts of Erie County.Footage taken by @MrBilboJr shows heavy snow coming down in East Aurora.“I’m feeling the Ice Age today south of Buffalo,” they wrote on X.The NWS warned that gusty winds combined with the heavy snow would produce “near-whiteout conditions at times” for parts of Erie County on Thursday.“Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands,” the weather service said. “If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.”A lake-effect snow warning would remain in place for East Aurora until Friday afternoon. Credit: @MrBilboJr via Storyful
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators approved permits Thursday for underground storage of carbon dioxide delivered through a massive pipeline proposed for the Midwest, marking another victory for a project that has drawn fierce opposition from landowners.