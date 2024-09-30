Dry start before rain arrives late week

The Daily Beast

As the government rolls out assistance to the hundreds of thousands affected by Hurricane Helene over the weekend, the Republican campaign appears engaged in a slightly different kind of damage control.The Trump camp has scheduled a Monday pit-stop for the Republican candidate in Valdosta, Georgia—a key battleground state, where at least 17 people are reported to have died—after his suggestion at a Walker, Michigan rally that hurricane victims will “be OK” sparked outcry on Friday.He’s expected