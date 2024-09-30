Dry start before rain arrives late week
We're staying mostly dry to start the week with increasing rain chances later this week.
We’re on the lookout for a major hurricane in the Atlantic by the end of the week—and there’s something else brewing in the Caribbean
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
“I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
As the government rolls out assistance to the hundreds of thousands affected by Hurricane Helene over the weekend, the Republican campaign appears engaged in a slightly different kind of damage control.The Trump camp has scheduled a Monday pit-stop for the Republican candidate in Valdosta, Georgia—a key battleground state, where at least 17 people are reported to have died—after his suggestion at a Walker, Michigan rally that hurricane victims will “be OK” sparked outcry on Friday.He’s expected
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
The storm caused massive power outages, prompting search and rescue deployments as many flooded-out residents are left without power or food.
Solar Maximum is nearly upon us, making the next year or so the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. Don’t miss out!
The free competition for novice, amateur and professional wildlife photographers celebrates "the hilarity of the natural world"
CHRISTINA LAKE, B.C. — The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says all evacuation orders and alerts have been rescinded after a wildfire began burning close to the community of Christina Lake.
Some communities on the Prairies will see temperatures drop nearly 20 degrees between Sunday and Monday.
Over 50 storm-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reports on aerial videos showing the destruction in Helene’s aftermath.
People are left stranded on rooftops in Kathmandu with workers carrying out rescues on rafts.
The Southeast and mid-Atlantic are still reeling from Hurricane Helene’s deadly impact last week, but forecasters say a new threat may emerge in the Gulf of Mexico as odds for tropical development there increase.
The City of Rock Mount said 15 people were injured during a tornado on Friday. The National Weather Service office in Raleigh estimated winds were 140 mph which is EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Officials said four of the injuries were considered to be serious.
Some residents in North Carolina searched in anguish for missing relatives, fearing the worst. Others grappled with the next steps.
Deanne Criswell said that rising temperatures in the Gulf were causing conditions that caused ‘significant infrastructure damage’ that had affected a multi-state area
Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect directly south of Mountain Island Lake.