Dry and sunny next few days before weekend showers
As school vacation week continues, Emily Pike shows you the forecast beyond the weekend.
As school vacation week continues, Emily Pike shows you the forecast beyond the weekend.
Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told BI that automakers ditching EVs for hybrids risked falling even further behind their Chinese rivals.
B.C. Ferries cancelled trips between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island as a windstorm slammed into the southwest coast of British Columbia on Christmas Day.Very strong southeast winds are expected for much of Vancouver Island and the South Coast, with wind warnings covering the entire B.C. coast up to Haida Gwaii, Environment Canada said.The federal forecaster said wind speeds up to 90 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h, are possible in exposed coastal sections of the North Coast.Environment Canada
There's a chance of seeing the beautiful Northern Lights across parts of Canada
The green iguana isn't native to the Sunshine State. So how did this invasive lizard get there and become the state's menace to society?
A coalition of residents in south Winnipeg continues to sound the alarm after hearing rumblings of chainsaws cutting down trees in a forest on private property.Workers for Tochal Development Group, which owns the land, cut down dozens of trees on Monday morning and created an access road for vehicles and equipment, says St. Norbert resident Ann Loewen, who's a member of the Coalition to Save Lemay Forest. "Taking down the trees takes away the value that this land currently has as habitat, as wat
Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday
Police responded to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after a winter storm dropped about 15 centimetres of snow on much of the National Capital Region."I've been doing this job 18 years, and I've never seen anything like this," Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Michael Fathi said.OPP officers responded to 27 collisions in the city overnight, with numerous vehicles left in ditches along Highway 417, Highway 416 and Highway 7.In one case, a vehicle became trapped under a Highway 417 overpa
VANCOUVER — BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.
“Good luck little one…you are coming into a tough world.”
CALGARY — Jason Bradley spent 20 years of his career as ranch manager at a 50,000-acre grazing operation in west-central Alberta, so he understands why people react with skepticism to the idea of raising a herd of cattle on a working solar farm.
The killer whale who swam with her dead calf for 17 days in an apparent act of grieving recently gave birth to a new baby, according to Michael Weiss, research director of the Center for Whale Research.
The latest in a series of systems expected to hit the B.C. coast this week is likely to meet weather bomb criteria, once again threatening residents with heavy rains and dangerous winds that could knock out power
UPDATE, Dec. 25 — Ferries cancelled as southwest B.C. hit with storm on Christmas DayMultiple major B.C. Ferries sailings have been cancelled for Christmas Day due to an incoming storm.The second of a series of powerful storms this week is expected to bring more strong winds and heavy rain to the South Coast of B.C. on Christmas morning.As a result, B.C. Ferries cancelled all sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen for Wednesday, as well as several Christmas Day sailings on the other major ro
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted in the early hours of Monday, December 23, as officials issued a volcano alert on “watch” status.Footage released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows shows lava fountains feeding lava flows across the caldera floor as sun rises.The volcano is one of the world’s most active, and has erupted dozens of times since 1952, according to the USGS. Credit: @USGSVolcanoes via Storyful
Of all the astronomical events we saw in the sky in 2024, three stood out among the rest.
The first survey since the 1970s into the plants that grow in the cracks in limestone pavements has thrown up some fascinating results.
It's quiet for now, but Jacqueline Thomas is looking ahead to our next rain chances.
Annabell Whelan woke up Tuesday and frantically checked on her holiday overnight guest — Nowl the snowy owl, who she rescued from the grille of a car the day before.
Mild Christmas Eve on tap with highs in the mid- and upper 30s. There's a minor chance of sprinkles near the lakefront through the day. Area stays overcast regardless.
After more than a decade of discussion — some fuelled by the death of a pedestrian — Fredericton city councillors have finally gotten a glimpse of what a long-awaited pedestrian crossing could look like.City staff presented concept images to the city's mobility committee recently, showing the potential design for the pedway, which would connect the Skyline Acres neighbourhood to College Hill by passing over Route 8.But while the ball appears to be rolling on a design for the structure, a timelin