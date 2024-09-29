Dry and sunny Sunday, watching The Caribbean
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
Helene could be a roadblock to what would otherwise be a spectacular fall weekend in southern Ontario
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit,
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was intensifying and Tropical Storm Joyce was getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forecasters said.
After Helene brought devestating impacts to the eastern states, we continue to track a few more storms with the potential for futher developments. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Dozens of people have died and millions are without power in the southeastern U.S. in the wake of Helene, a tropical storm as of Friday morning after coming ashore in Florida in the night as a powerful Cat. 4 storm.
Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.
Wild wind, heavy rain, and overwhelming storm surge from Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.Footage from HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, shows strong winds snapping a palm tree, sending debris flying, and nearly overturning a truck in Perry – in the Big Bend region – on Thursday evening.Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power, according to poweroutage.us. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful
More than 50 people have been rescued after being stranded on the roof of a Tennessee hospital Friday due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Helene, according to a city official.
STORY: Heartache across large parts of southeastern United States, as residents faced the daunting task on the weekend of cleaning up from the deadly Hurricane Helene.It's one of the most powerful and perhaps costliest storms to hit the country, with dozens of deaths reported - as worries loomed that more bodies would be discovered across several states.In the small Florida coastal town of Horseshoe Beach, Charlene Huggins was left in tears as she checked out what's left of her family home. "Five generations lived in this house, from my grandmother, my father, myself, my daughter, son, and my granddaughter. We were raised in this house. So it's, there's a lot of memories here. It's just, it just, it breaks your heart. It just devastates you."Damage estimates from Helene range from $95 billion to $110 billion, making it potentially one of the most expensive storms in modern U.S. history, according to the chief meteorologist of the forecasting firm AccuWeather.At least 3 million people remained without power on Saturday afternoon across five states, with authorities warning it could be several days before services were fully restored. Helene was downgraded late Friday to a post-tropical cyclone. But the storm's remnants continued to produce heavy rains, sparking massive flooding and threatening to cause dam failures that could swallow entire towns.Some of the worst downpours hit western North Carolina and residents near the Lake Lure Dam were among those at risk.George Carter described what it was like when the hurricane hit. "Power went out. Cell phone went out... So, there's no way to talk to anyone. Some of the neighbors came and knocked on doors and we sort of communicated with each other, in the pouring rain. I walked across the street to go check on a house that is a friend of mine’s, and the water was at least ten feet up from, where it should be."On Saturday, President Joe Biden called the storm's devastation "overwhelming".According to the White House, Biden directed emergency officials to focus on speeding up support to storm survivors and send additional search and rescue teams to North Carolina.In the meantime, communities like Adam Jackson's in Mill Spring are making sure to help each other out.“There's probably 50 trees blocking my neighbors from coming out. I started helping them yesterday, the neighbors at the other end of the road. We got us out, but the other neighbors are trapped. Our little area and community... We're not stepping over each other. We're not jumping lines to buy the last candy bar. That's the way the world needs, we need community back.”
Crews work to restore power in the Upstate after Helene
Rescues continue as huge areas of the south-eastern US struggle with floods from Storm Helene.
