Dry in the Valley on Tuesday before storm chances return
We're topping out at 66 degrees on Tuesday in the Valley but rain chances are returning in the days ahead and temperatures are dropping.
We're topping out at 66 degrees on Tuesday in the Valley but rain chances are returning in the days ahead and temperatures are dropping.
The seismic event occurred at 8:27 am local time 11 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes, and 13 miles from Los Angeles
Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.
HALIFAX — Not so long ago, the largest community in Cape Breton was best known as home to one of the most toxic waste sites in North America: the infamous Sydney tar ponds. Containing one million tonnes of oozing sewage and industrial sludge — left behind after centuries of steelmaking — the site has since been capped with concrete and transformed into a sprawling urban park that opened 10 years ago. "It's a transformation from what was an industrial economy to one that is more service-based wit
Above-seasonal temperatures and lack of snowfall dominated the month of December for many locations across Ontario.
It was anything but a typical December across Canada, with fluctuating temperatures, record warmth and disconcerting levels of snow. All the details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
January brings a return of winter, with a chilly cooldown and lake-effect snow setting up over the next couple of days
TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert after issuing one following a series of major earthquakes Monday but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come. The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu. It was unclear how many people might have been killed or hurt. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported more than a dozen strong qu
WAJIMA, Japan (AP) — A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan have left at least 48 people dead and damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned that more quakes could lie ahead. Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas a day after a magnitude 7.6 temblor slammed the area on Monday afternoon. Forty-eight people were confirmed dead in Ishikawa, officials said. Sixteen others were seriously injured, while damage to homes was so grea
Some of the top animal stories of 2023 include the adoption of a massive cat, a golden retriever farm in Vermont and a giraffe born without spots.
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage, captured in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, shows utility poles and electrical wires swaying dangerouslyAccording to Niigata Crisis Management and Disaster Prevention Bureau tremors above a magnitude 5 were felt across the city.A tsunami warning was in effect, with authorities urging locals to “move away from the coast and rivers and evacuate to a nearby hill or tall building.” Credit: @hat_____ta via Storyful
Satellites hovering tens of thousands of kilometres above our heads capture incredible everyday sights we too often overlook
Visitors also saw humpback whales and thousands of dolphins.
Wide open unfrozen sections of Hudson Bay, could this be the new winter normal? Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details on how climate change could be impacting El Nino winters and ice coverage.
The number of people killed after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Japan has risen to at least 48. A series of quakes struck Ishikawa prefecture on Monday afternoon, triggering a now-cancelled tsunami alert that caused some to flee to higher ground. Buildings collapsed, cracks opened in roads and fires broke out - with Japan's prime minister saying it is now a race to help survivors.
Sharing prams with monkeys and relaxing with the lions - the Clews family recall their wild upbringing.
At least four people have been confirmed dead after a major earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, triggering tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major blaze. The 7.5-magnitude quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu at 4:10 pm (0710 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Japanese authorities put the magnitude at 7.6 and said that it was one of more than 50 quakes of 3.2 magnitude or more to rock the regio
Spring typically lasts from the end of March to mid-June. Here's everything you need to know about the first day of the vernal equinox.
Sunnyand Cool for SFL
The blaze burned in the cargo ship’s hold from Thursday to Sunday
A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were called off.