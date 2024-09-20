Dry & Warm Friday, Scattered T'Showers Saturday
Meet the family who live on an island only accessible twice a day and has just five children in the local school. The Mundys moved to Holy Island in late 2022 as part of a campaign to address the shrinking and aging population. Up to 800,000 people visit the island off the coast of Northumberland each year - but it has a population of less than 200 people. The tide permits crossings twice daily, with the road being underwater the rest of the time thanks to a tide which moves forward by around 40 minutes every day. Andrew Mundy, 40 and his wife, Victoria, 36, have owned the Pilgrims Coffee House & Roastery on the island for 18 years.
Canada reaches its first -10 degrees of the season more details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
Ontario welcomes fall with more summertime warmth this weekend, but how long will this warm and dry spell last?
A 12-year-old boy has shot and killed a wounded black bear as it was mauling his father near their hunting cabin in the thick western Wisconsin woods. Ryan Beierman, 43, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he was pinned beneath the 200-pound bruin on Sept. 6 when his son, Owen, fired a shot from the boy's hunting rifle. Earlier, he and Owen spotted the bear from a tree stand near Siren, Wisconsin, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday pledged billions of euros in aid for Central European countries that suffered enormous damage to infrastructure and housing during the massive flooding that has so far claimed 24 lives in the region.
The Atlantic hurricane season continues to sputter along and is over halfway done. So far, the number of storms (seven) is slightly below average.
A U.S. Coast Guard hearing into the catastrophic implosion of a tourist sub en route to the Titanic wreck has released underwater footage of the stricken experimental vessel in which five people died. (AP Video produced by Rodrique Ngowi.)
Back-to-back storm days have covered much of the Prairies this week, with Thursday's risk taking aim at parts of northwestern Ontario, and the threat for tornadoes on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
LONDON (AP) — Scientists searching for the origins of COVID-19 have zeroed in on a short list of animals that possibly helped spread it to people, an effort they hope could allow them to trace the outbreak back to its source.
SEATTLE (AP) — It's a good thing seals aren't on a humpback whale's menu.
The astronomical start of fall is just days away, arriving on Sunday. Before we can fully embrace the crisp autumn air and colorful foliage, let's cast our eyes toward the winter months ahead.
Is Hudson Bay Canada's most ideal cold plunge? Get the details and other locations that might be better suited.
From 8-eyed spiders to a new species resembling a “miniature dragon.”
(Bloomberg) -- Severe rains bucketed down on central Europe, Africa, Shanghai and the US Carolinas this week, underscoring the extreme ways in which climate change is altering the weather.Most Read from BloombergAOC Proposes $30 Billion Social Housing AuthorityCalifornia’s Anti-Speeding Bill Can Be a Traffic Safety BreakthroughNew York City’s Transit System Plans $65.4 Billion of Upgrades for Grand Central, SubwaysTo Build a Happier City, Design for DensityPipe Fire Near Houston Forces Residents
Central Europe is experiencing the worst floods in at least two decades, with a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland and and the deaths of at least 23 people so far. * Four provinces in southwestern Poland are covered by the highest level of hydrological warnings against level 3 floods. * The Polish defence ministry said more than 14,000 soldiers had been deployed to flood-hit regions.
The worst drought on record has lowered the water level of the rivers in the Amazon basin to historic lows, in some cases drying up riverbeds that were previously navigable waterways. The Solimoes, one of the main tributaries of the mighty Amazon River whose waters originate in the Peruvian Andes, has fallen to its lowest level on record in Tabatinga, the Brazilian town on the border with Colombia. Downriver in Tefé, a branch of the Solimoes has dried up completely, as seen by Reuters reporters who flew over the river on Tuesday.
The first day of fall brings a risk of showers this weekend to southern Ontario. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Tropical Storm Gordon was declared dead in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday by the National Hurricane Center as it no longer had tropical characteristics. However, Gordon's story may not be over yet. Tropical Rainstorm Gordon will track northward in the open Atlantic through next week and could re-strengthen into a tropical storm. No direct impacts to the United States are expected from this storm; however, Gordon could approach the Azores early next week. In 2020, the National Weather Service coin
The report’s authors hope it can act as a roadmap for local authorities to adapt and accelerate the green transition.
Last year, the U.S. designated magnesium as a critical mineral, one of the “electric 18” that are critical for the energy transition. It’s not because magnesium is scarce — in fact, it’s the eighth most abundant mineral in the Earth’s crust, and it's the third most abundant dissolved mineral in the world’s oceans. “The name of the game really is, can you compete with the 90% production that’s coming out of China today?” said Howard Yuh, co-founder and CEO of Tidal Metals.