Dry Weather For Northern California
There will be some fog on Thursday morning. The next few days will be dry.
There will be some fog on Thursday morning. The next few days will be dry.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife cut the creature free from its predicament.
Scientists from Texas photographed the bright yellow bird while visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
This year’s an experimental new cone will look a little different. Here’s what it means.
“We were thrilled,” Canadian researchers said.
VICTORIA — The federal government says the final offshore oil and gas permits for Canada's west coast region have been relinquished. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is speaking in Victoria today and expected to announce the relinquishment of the last permits in British Columbia waters. Ottawa says the relinquishment of all oil and gas permits in Pacific waters will fulfil a condition in the federal government's commitment to an Indigenous-led conservation initiative that
A 34-year-old man in Colorado died days after one of his 2 pet Gila monsters bit him. Gila monster bites are usually not fatal.
“That’s quite the fall. What a blessing to be in stable condition.”
As we enter the final weeks of meteorological winter, spring-like temperatures could start to tease their way across the border.
Footage showing humpback whales breaching while a young surfer drops into a wave at Waimea Bay is reminiscent of an even more extraordinary scene in 2014.
Heavy rain is falling across the state, flooding roads and threatening to trigger landslides.
The discovery is of “particular significance,” researchers in Bangladesh said.
The RSPB says Daniel Lingham's crimes amounted to "trying to wipe out" some species.
As we close out the week, mild air and moisture will flood into the Maritimes, with some heavy rain following the snowiest February on record for places like Halifax
A messy mix of weather targets parts of Atlantic Canada once again this week, this time with the threat for ice accretion on the table
Cantor's giant softshell turtle is native to the rivers of south Asia and is critically endangered.
A very mild pattern will continue to hold on across most of the Prairies this week, including double-digit high temperatures for southern Alberta on Thursday and Friday. However, enjoy it while it lasts.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday he was confident that expanded sales of gasoline with higher blends of ethanol would be available across the country in 2025. He added that, until then, the administration would likely issue temporary waivers this summer to enable such sales as needed. according to anonymous sources that the administration by late March will approve a request from a group of Midwest governors to allow year-round sales of E15, or gasoline with 15% ethanol, but will push the start date into next year.
The elusive animal was sleeping along a forest trail in Malaysia, scientists said.
For the green transition to be fair and just to people and communities around the globe, countries must change the way energy is used and governed.
It's mating season for coyotes, which means they're more likely to be out and about during the day.With that in mind, the City of Burlington, Ont., is reminding residents what to do if they encounter one, and how to coyote-proof their properties. Last week, the city also updated its bylaws to let wildlife management professionals use firearms but the city's head of bylaw says that's not to make it easier to kill coyotes but makes the response require less staffing."Coyotes have always been here.