Dry weekend with a near seasonal chill across South-Central PA
Dry weekend with a near seasonal chill across South-Central PA
Dry weekend with a near seasonal chill across South-Central PA
Every day, a parade of dump trucks arrives at the site of the future Scotia Place arena to pick up contaminated soil.The four hectares (10 acres) of land used to be a parking lot for the Calgary Stampede. Before that, the site was covered with houses as part of the Victoria Park neighbourhood.This fall, workers have been busy digging up two metres of top soil to be hauled away. More than 100,000 tonnes of material has been removed.Bob Hunter, the city's spokesperson for the event centre project,
We expect winter will step onto the playing field across Central and Eastern Canada well before the end of the month
Alaska State Troopers identified the victim as Tad Fujioka, 50
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Now that the sun has reached its solar maximum, aurora chasers should expect the northern lights to appear more frequently in the night sky.
BARRIO DE LA TORRE, Spain (AP) — Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings Thursday as residents salvaged what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 158 lives, with 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone.
Forecasters are watching a potential system early next week that could bring accumulating snow to some cities on the Prairies
Multiple rounds of system bringing an unsettled weekend but Sunday evening will feature a particularly strong system. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more.
Snow fell on Hawaii’s tallest peak, briefly turning the mountaintop into a winter wonderland this week.
Originally built to store crops from peasant farmers, the Tithe Barn on the edge of the English village of Abbots Langley was converted into homes that preserve its centuries of history. A proposal to build a data center on a field across the road was rejected by local authorities amid fierce opposition from villagers. Residents of Abbots Langley, 18 miles (30 kilometers) northwest of London, worry the facility will strain local resources and create noise and traffic that damages the character of the quiet village, which is home to just over 20,000 people.
OAK BAY, B.C. — Police on Vancouver Island are warning residents to protect their pets during deer mating season after a buck fatally injured a dog in the yard of a home.
A cigarette was responsible for a fire that destroyed three homes and displaced nearly a dozen people in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood earlier this month, the city's fire department says.In a post on X, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services wrote the Oct. 8 fire was "the result of a carelessly discarded cigarette at the rear of the property." The service added a reminder that smoking materials should only be put out in a metal container of water or sand and never off of balconies, out of car
Spain is reeling from its worst flooding in decades after a year’s worth of rain fell in a matter of hours this week in the country’s southern and eastern regions. The storm began on Tuesday and has so far killed at least 158, prompting experts to weigh in on the factors contributing to the devastation. Powerful storms turbo-charged by a warming planet, poor urban planning and carelessness combined with catastrophic consequences in Spain’s deadliest floods in a generation, experts told AFP.Autho
Spain is reeling from its worst flooding in decades, after a year’s worth of rain fell in just hours this week in the country’s southern and eastern regions.
Several days of rain could sweep into Ontario to begin the next work week
Corey Howard weather November 2
LONDON (AP) — Prince William’s roadshow for environmental innovation will arrive in South Africa next week as the heir to the British throne announces the winners of his annual Earthshot Prize, aimed at finding new ways to combat climate change and other threats to the planet’s air, water and wildlife.
Flooding has severly impacted the Valencia region, with more rain on the way in the the southwest in Huelva
Selar's new 230-footer runs on solar and wind power, with just 19 staterooms for 38 guests. It could be cruising the Arctic by 2026.