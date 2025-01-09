Dry winds expected to die down Thursday into Friday in SoCal

Storyful

A wildfire that broke out in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7, sent plumes of smoke over the famous Santa Monica Pier.Footage from Konstantin Votinov shows clouds of smoke towering over Santa Monica, as flames can be seen spreading on nearby hills.As of Tuesday at 2 pm, the fire had spread to 772 acres (312 hectares) and remained uncontained, according to Cal Fire.The Los Angeles Fire Department asked people near the Palisades fire to evacuate on Tuesday afternoon; a red flag warning was issued for the coastal area of Southern California amid strong winds and “extreme fire danger.” Credit: Konstantin Votinov via Storyful