Dry winds expected to die down Thursday into Friday in SoCal
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"Star Wars" star Mark Hamill was among the thousands evacuating their LA homes due to fire. Adam Sandler and Tom Hanks also live in Pacific Palisades.
President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…
"This is a hurricane of fire."
Fire officials are investigating what started multiple wildfires near Los Angeles. The Santa Ana winds are likely driving their rapid growth.
In the catastrophic Palisades fire, one of the city's iconic thoroughfares was severely damaged and large swaths of homes were reduced to smoldering rubble.
Wildfires began breaking out in Southern California Tuesday morning as a life-threatening, widespread windstorm that could be one of the most destructive to hit the region in over a decade roars to life and creates extremely dangerous fire weather conditions.
A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.
Actor Steve Guttenberg was spotted helping clear a path for Los Angelenos to evacuate from the celebrity haven of Pacific Palisades as a dangerous wildfire, exacerbated by windstorms, forced at least 30,000 people in the area to evacuate. The fast-burning wildfire in Los Angeles broke out on Tuesday morning, as the region faced a “life-threatening” windstorm caused by the notorious Santa Ana winds. The blaze has burned at least 1,262 acres, according to the most recent update from CalFire. As th
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that ripped through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles forced many Hollywood stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, to evacuate their homes.
President Biden stood next to Gov. Gavin Newsom and pledged full federal support as fires burned through Los Angeles County. President-elect Donald Trump took to social media and blamed 'Newscum.'
A wildfire that broke out in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7, sent plumes of smoke over the famous Santa Monica Pier.Footage from Konstantin Votinov shows clouds of smoke towering over Santa Monica, as flames can be seen spreading on nearby hills.As of Tuesday at 2 pm, the fire had spread to 772 acres (312 hectares) and remained uncontained, according to Cal Fire.The Los Angeles Fire Department asked people near the Palisades fire to evacuate on Tuesday afternoon; a red flag warning was issued for the coastal area of Southern California amid strong winds and “extreme fire danger.” Credit: Konstantin Votinov via Storyful
"My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything," the actress wrote on Instagram
