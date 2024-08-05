What is DSD? The condition at the heart of Imane Khelif boxing gender test scandal

The Paris Olympics’s boxing gender debate intensified on Thursday (August 1) after an Italian fighter abandoned her bout within a minute against a rival who had failed a testosterone test.

Angela Carini broke down in tears as she pulled out of the fight after just 46 seconds, having been caught twice by powerful blows from Algerian fighter Imane Khelif.

Khelif was disqualified from last year’s World Championships after failing a test set by the International Boxing Association (IBA), which said at the time that the 25-year-old’s “elevated levels of testosterone failed to meet the eligibility criteria” for women’s competition.

She has, however, been ruled eligible for the Games by the International Olympic Committee and now advances into the second round of the women’s 66kg tournament.

Speaking afterwards, Carini explained she had never been hit so hard and decided to withdraw because of the intense pain in her nose.

“I’m a mature woman,” she said. “The ring is my life. I’ve always been very instinctive. And when I feel that something isn’t right, it’s not giving up. It’s having the maturity to stop. It’s having the maturity to say: ‘OK, that’s enough’. Regardless of everything it’s OK, fine like this. I didn’t lose tonight … I only did my job as a fighter. I got in the ring and I fought. I didn’t make it. I’m coming out with my head held high and with a broken heart.”

Khelif was one of two boxers allowed to compete in Paris despite being disqualified from the World Championships in Delhi, with the other - Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei - due to fight on Friday.

The UN’s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls (VAWG) has condemned the decision to allow Imane Khelif to compete in women’s boxing at the Olympics, with MPs and JK Rowling among other critics.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson Mark Adams said the two boxers fighting at the Olympics after being disqualified from last year’s world championships are “real people” who have been competing “for many years” and that “this is not a transgender issue”, the BBC reported.

What is DSD?

Differences in sex development - also known as DSD - are a group of rare conditions involving genes, hormones and reproductive organs, including genitals. It means a person's sex development is different from most other people's.

Some people prefer to use the term intersex. DSD is an umbrella term for 40-plus individual conditions which develop in the womb.

Khelif hasn't yet commented publicly about the controversy, and despite discussions around DSD being raised, there has been no indication to suggest that she is affected by DSD, which is a rare condition only affecting between 0.05 and 1 percent per cent of the population.

DSD can result in outwardly female individuals having male chromosomes or anatomy.

Others could have a very rare type of DSD where they have both ovarian and testicular tissue (sometimes one ovary and one testis). Their genitals may appear female or male or could look different from either.

What is the science behind DSD?

When born, some people have a chromosome pattern other than the usual XY or XX. They may have one X chromosome (XO), or they may have an extra chromosome (XXY).

Their internal and external sex organs can be either male or female, but they may not go through full physical development at puberty. For example, a child with female sex organs may not start having periods.

Algeria's Imane Khelif (in red) takes a punch from Italy's Angela Carini (AFP via Getty Images)

How is it diagnosed?

Doctors tend to check a baby for DSD soon after birth if they are showing signs such as undescended testicles or if a baby's genitals look different. Tests including ultrasounds and blood tests can be done before a baby’s sex is registered.

In England, you need to register your baby’s birth within 42 days. This is usually enough time to complete the tests, discuss the results with your child’s care team and identify your baby’s sex.

Many forms of DSD do not require any medical care other than understanding the baby's development and knowing what to expect as they grow older.

Other people with DSD are sometimes only diagnosed when puberty should hit and it becomes clear something is not right.

What is the controversy around athletes with DSD?

The issue has caused a lot of people to reveal their opinions on the matter. Some commentators have expressed their belief it is not ok for a person who is considered biologically as strong as a man to compete against a biological woman, as it would give an unfair advantage.

Former GB swimmer Sharron Davies said: “This is a biological male fighting a female & absolutely everyone can see it, they have also failed gender screening, twice & have XY chromosomes. There is no ambiguity that the IOC do not care if a female gets seriously hurt. Or worse. I’m astonished at the weakness of the media.”

A string of MPs made similar condemnations.

Anna Turley, Labour MP for Redcar, said: “This is just not acceptable @Olympics – enough.”

Rosie Duffield, also an MP for the Labour Party, added: “This is not ok @iocmedia #Paris2024 Listen to women.”

Jim Shannon, of the Democratic Unionist Party, also chimed in: “How in the name of sanity is this supported by the IOC? When Pierre de Coubertin said ‘all sports for all people’ he would never have intended for men fighting women to be one of those sports. Male violence on females cannot be tolerated as a spectator sport.”

On Thursday morning, Mark Adams, IOC spokesman said that those competing in the boxing are compliant with the eligibility rules.

In a statement, he said: “What I’d repeat is all the competitors comply with the competition eligibility rules and that’s as it should be. That’s how these boxers concerned have taken part in these Games, have taken part in previous world championships, have taken part in previous Olympic Games, have taken part in regional and continental competitions.

“They comply with the eligibility rules and I think that’s as it should be and how it can be.”

In a statement, the IOC added: “All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit. We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

“The two athletes have been competing in international boxing competitions for many years in the women’s category, including the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships and IBA-sanctioned tournaments. The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.

“The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving. The IBA’s recognition was withdrawn by the IOC in 2023 following its suspension in 2019.”

Athletes with DSD

One of the most famous examples of DSD in sport is that of South African runner Caster Semenya.

An Olympic gold medalist, Semenya has a DSD called 5-alpha-reductase deficiency, which means she has the male XY chromosomes and produces higher levels of testosterone than normal for women.

This DSD can occur in people with female reproductive anatomy and genitalia, as in Semenya's case.

She has previously detailed how she has internal testes and no uterus, but does have a vagina.

Semenya, who dominated women's running events between 2009 and 2019, learnt at the same time as the rest of the world that she had a DSD.

She was controversially forced to take drugs like the contraceptive pill to lower her testosterone to align with new rules that limited the level of the hormone in women's events.

And she's not the only athlete to be caught up in the storm.

Fellow runners Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi, Kenya's Margaret Nyairera Wambui, and Namibia's Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi have also been ruled ineligible to compete in competitions due to DSDs.

Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting is the other fighter who also had questions raised about her eligibility for the Olympics. She faces Sitora Turdibekova in the women’s 57kg category on Friday.