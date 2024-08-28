DTE Energy provides update after damaging storms in Southeast Michigan
DTE Energy held a virtual press conference to provide information after severe weather caused more than 200,000 customers to lose power Tuesday.
DTE Energy held a virtual press conference to provide information after severe weather caused more than 200,000 customers to lose power Tuesday.
The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.
Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest in the Pacific Northwest? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a similar question Monday via social media and provided the main image and a second image showing a portion of the bear in a different location. We’ve provided
Liza Phillips was tossing football with her dad and brother at Low Beach in Nantucket when they noticed the shark struggling on the beach.
A “worldwide catastrophe” is imperiling Pacific Islands and the world must respond to the unprecedented and devastating impacts of rising seas “before it is too late,” the United Nations chief has warned.
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
This dividend stock isn't just growing, it's absolutely taking over the renewable energy sector on the TSX. And should keep rising higher. The post The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with a severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the province
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.
As a warm muggy airmass pushes into Ontario it is posing the threat for severe thunderstorms in the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with some severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the southern region
CALGARY — Taps may run dry and firefighters could encounter empty hydrants if residents don't shape up and abide by renewed water restrictions, Calgary's mayor warned Tuesday.
Security camera footage shows a black bear wandering onto the deck of a home in Forest Falls, pushing the cover off the hot tub and taking a dip.
A landslide in southern Alaska on Sunday left one person dead and several others injured, and some residents have been ordered to evacuate as officials warn another slide could strike nearby.
Hundreds of hikers and Havasupai tribal members were evacuated last week during a flash flood along Havasu Creek near Grand Canyon National Park. (Produced by Brittany Peterson)
Namibia plans to cull 723 wild animals, including 83 elephants, and to distribute the meat to people struggling to feed themselves because of a severe drought across southern Africa, the environment ministry said. The cull will take place in parks and communal areas where authorities believe animal numbers exceed available grazing land and water supplies, it said in a statement issued on Monday. Southern Africa is facing its worst drought in decades, with Namibia having exhausted 84% of its food reserves last month, according to the United Nations.
Coyotes are the talk of Parma after a woman claimed in a social media post that her two dogs were attacked by coyotes in her backyard.
As we near the peak of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is watching a new area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic for possible development.
For the first time in more than a century, salmon will soon have free passage along the Klamath River and its tributaries — a major watershed near the California-Oregon border — as the largest dam removal project in U.S. history nears completion.
CALGARY — A city official was conjuring images of bathtubs, swimming pools and jugs to drive home just how much water Calgarians need to save every day as they endure yet another round of rationing while a troubled pipe is repaired.