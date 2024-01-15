DTE working to restore power to remaining customers after winter storm
Hundreds of DTE linemen have been working to restore power to the last few thousand customers who were left in the cold and dark after power outages over the weekend.
Hundreds of DTE linemen have been working to restore power to the last few thousand customers who were left in the cold and dark after power outages over the weekend.
Temperatures will slowly rebound this week, but there's something else for Albertans to contend with this week: heavy snow! Plan ahead with 10-20 cm forecast across the south
Iceland’s National Commissioner of Police has ordered residents in the fishing town of Grindavík to evacuate by Monday night after volcanic fissures opened.
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
It was so cold Saturday that a good portion of Canada appeared on satellite as a cloud, with imagery mistaking the frigid air for chilly cloud tops like towering cumulonimbi
A multi-day, lake-effect snow event could bring whiteouts and up to 40 cm of snow to some areas in Ontario
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings spanned the majority of British Columbia and Alberta over the weekend
Parts of British Columbia are being told to prepare for snow as a polar cold snap pushed east through the Prairies and into Ontario on Monday. Environment and Climate Change Canada said moisture from a Pacific system will bring precipitation beginning late Tuesday to central and southern B.C., and the potential for snow or icy rain during this time "could pose a hazard to travel and outdoor activities." Special weather statements are up for the southern part of the province, including Metro Vanc
Keeping within the 1.5C warming limit is 'is technically possible but politically impossible', one scientist argues.
A weather warning for severe cyclonic conditions was in place for Mauritius as Tropical Cyclone Belal swept through on Monday, January 15.The Mauritius Meteorological Services said winds would reach up to 110 km/h (70 mph), and that there would be 8-10-meter sea swells.In nearby Reunion Island, at least one person died.Recorded by local resident Rakibul Alam Rakib, this footage shows flooded streets in Port Louis, with rushing water carrying various objects and submerging cars. Credit: Rakibul Alam Rakib via Storyful
Temperatures are so bitterly cold across Western Canada, satellites are picking up the air temperature as a cloud top. Cloud tops are generally -40 to -50 degrees, which is what the air temperature is across regions like Alberta. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
While studying human evolution to find solutions for the growing climate crisis, researchers found a mix of encouraging and depressing results.
A messy weather system in Atlantic Canada will bring rain and snow across the region, followed by a cold snap. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has insights on the timing and impact of this event.
British Columbians set a new record for energy usage Friday night, with customers using 11,300 megawatts of energy amid an Arctic outflow that saw temperatures drop to the –40 C range in some parts of the province. Power utility B.C. Hydro said in a release the previous record for hourly energy demand was 10,977 megawatts set in December 2022. Saturday night's peak hourly load was also above the previous record, the authority added, at almost 11,000 megawatts. "B.C. is fortunate to have an integ
Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite fans to help dig out a snow-filled Highmark Stadium for their delayed playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, now scheduled for Monday, Eschrich couldn’t resist. Sniffling and shivering from the cold, Eschrich detailed the seemingly impossible task he and the estimated 85-person shovel crew faced while being compensated $20 an hour.
Drone footage has captured the moment lava flowed into a fishing town and set fire to houses after a volcano erupted in southern Iceland.
Canada is known to be cold but the biting winds and bitter temperatures blanketing the west have shattered records in some areas and there’s no immediate end in sight. Winter warnings and watches cover the entire country tonight, from coast to coast to coast. Across Eastern Canada, there are warnings, watches, and travel advisories as some powerful storms move through. In the West, bone-chilling temperatures are sweeping across the Prairies and parts of B.C. making it feel anywhere from -40 to -50 with the wind chill. Catherine Urquhart has the latest from this cold snap affecting the West.
Benny, who was more than 12 years old, was one of two fishing cats at the Curraghs Wildlife Park.
A volcano has erupted in southwest Iceland. The lava is now flowing towards the town of Grindavík, resulting in a forced evacuation.
John and Lorraine Crawford, from Essex, had been visiting Reykjavik with relatives.
Thick snow blanketed homes in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday, January 14, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of whiteout conditions.Timelapse video posted by X user @buffgrl shows homes and cars covered in snow, with some residents braving the cold to clear snow off their properties.The NWS said snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour were possible.New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a travel ban in Erie County and a State of Emergency for Western New York.In an update on Sunday, state officials said “potentially life-threatening, blizzard-like conditions with near-zero visibility” would continue to impact much of Erie County, including the Buffalo metro area, through Sunday, with heavy snow expected through the night. Credit: @buffgrl via Storyful