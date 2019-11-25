Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Seal Couple Style With a Kiss at the AMAs

It’s no secret that Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have excellent couple style. While the duo have kept things relatively low key, only appearing as a pair at a handful of events (including front row at a Marc Jacobs show), the few times they have been spotted together they’ve proved they’re a great fashion match. The singer and model both have a rebellious style streak that goes naturally hand in hand. And tonight at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, they kept that theme going while making their very first red carpet appearance together.

Their united look on the red carpet? Call it glam goth: Lipa went for an evening-minded bombshell vibe, while Hadid played up more of a rocker look. Lipa, who will perform her single “Don’t Start Now” tonight, wore a silk gown in hot pink by Miu Miu, punctuated with an oversized velvet side bow and high slit. She played up the sophisticated feel with feathered shoes by Attico and a blinding jewelry from Bvlgari. Hadid, meanwhile, went more grungy: the model wore a slick black suit with an Iron Maiden tee, a tasteful necklace (perhaps from his own brand, Martyre?), and spiffy tasseled loafers. What’s more, Anwar and Lipa sealed this winning fashion moment with a kiss.

