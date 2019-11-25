Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Seal Couple Style With a Kiss at the AMAs

Christian Allaire

It’s no secret that Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have excellent couple style. While the duo have kept things relatively low key, only appearing as a pair at a handful of events (including front row at a Marc Jacobs show), the few times they have been spotted together they’ve proved they’re a great fashion match. The singer and model both have a rebellious style streak that goes naturally hand in hand. And tonight at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, they kept that theme going while making their very first red carpet appearance together.

2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Photo: Getty Images

Their united look on the red carpet? Call it glam goth: Lipa went for an evening-minded bombshell vibe, while Hadid played up more of a rocker look. Lipa, who will perform her single “Don’t Start Now” tonight, wore a silk gown in hot pink by Miu Miu, punctuated with an oversized velvet side bow and high slit. She played up the sophisticated feel with feathered shoes by Attico and a blinding jewelry from Bvlgari. Hadid, meanwhile, went more grungy: the model wore a slick black suit with an Iron Maiden tee, a tasteful necklace (perhaps from his own brand, Martyre?), and spiffy tasseled loafers. What’s more, Anwar and Lipa sealed this winning fashion moment with a kiss.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet:

American Music Awards 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Taylor Swift in Julien Macdonald, Casadei shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Stuart Weitzman shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo in Valentino, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Tyra Banks

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Photo: Getty Images

Ciara

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish in Burberry and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Billy Porter in Thom Browne and Stephen Jones Millinery

Photo: Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone

Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo: Getty Images

 Dua Lipa in Miu Miu, Bulgari, and Maria Tash jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kesha in Versace, Hearts on Fire jewelry, and Csarite by Erica Courtney jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Diplo in custom MCM x Misa Hylton

Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini in Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Maya Hawke in Dior

Photo: Getty Images

Big Freedia in Libertine

Photo: Getty Images

Jenna Dewan in Stuart Weitzman shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Constance Wu in Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown

Photo: Getty Images

Watt

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Photo: Getty Images

Paula Abdul

Photo: Getty Images

Regina King

Photo: Getty Images

Aijia Lise and Andy Grammer

Photo: Getty Images

Ali Tamposi

Photo: Getty Images

Sonna Rele

Photo: Getty Images

Jharrel Jerome

Photo: Getty Images

Pete Wentz in Givenchy, The Kooples and Saint Laurent shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney

Photo: Getty Images

Katherine Langford in Rodarte and Stuart Weitzman shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Sies Marjan

Photo: Getty Images

Pia Mia

Photo: Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood in Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry and Maxior jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Misty Copeland in Stuart Weitzman shoes, Hearts on Fire, Csarite by Pamela Froman and Erica Courtney jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Ella Mai in Roger Vivier

Photo: Getty Images

Cobie Smulders 

Photo: Getty Images

 Ben Platt in Christian Louboutin

Photo: Getty Images

Dan Levy

Photo: Getty Images

Remi Cruz

Photo: Getty Images

Michael Ealy

Photo: Getty Images

Ester Dean

Photo: Getty Images

Damon Sharpe

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne

Photo: Getty Images

Maddie Hasson

Photo: Getty Images

Sasha Spilberg

Photo: Getty Images

Tessa Brooks

Photo: Getty Images

Agnez Mo

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Tangorra

Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Symon

Photo: Getty Images

Carole King 

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett in Etro and Lauren Akins

Photo: Getty Images

Brittany Tomlinson

Photo: Getty Images

Chad King and Ian Axel

Photo: Getty Images

Joshua Cureton

Photo: Getty Images

Julissa Bermudez

Photo: Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O’Connell

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzy Capri

Photo: Getty Images

Asher Angel in Ih Nom Uh Nit and Dalmata jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Patrick Starrr

Photo: Getty Images

Hilary Roberts

Photo: Getty Images

Alyson Stoner in Malan Breton and Graham Cruz

Photo: Getty Images

Meg Donnelly in Atelier Swarovski jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Sibley Scoles

Photo: Getty Images

Carter Sharer

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Carson in Francesco Scognamiglio and Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Keltie Knight

Photo: Getty Images

Jaymes Vaughan

Photo: Getty Images

Erin Murphy

Photo: Getty Images

Raja Kumari

Photo: Getty Images

Renee Bargh

Photo: Getty Images

A.J. Gibson

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Viall

Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Jauregui in Stuart Weitzman shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Originally Appeared on Vogue