Are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner engaged? Their relationship history, explained

Is Dua Lipa engaged? It sure looks like it.

Though the singer is notoriously private about her personal life, we do know that she’s been dating actor Callum Turner since the start of the year – and that their PDAs have been making headlines for months.

In a recent festive Instagram post, fans were quick to notice a massive diamond ring on the singer’s finger. And while Lipa herself has stayed quiet about whether or not the rumours are true, she and Turner seem to have been going from strength to strength, as her many social media posts will attest.

Here’s what we know about their relationship history.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner (Instagram/Dua Lipa)

January 11, 2024

The pair are spotted at an afterparty for Apple TV+ show Masters of the Air, in which Turner played WW2 pilot John Egan. There’s some slow-dancing involved, before they go out on a date night – and at the time a source told Page Six that “it's new, but they're mad about each other... She was at the premiere to support him.”

A few days later, on the 14th and 16th, the pair are pictured out on a series of dates around Hollywood and Santa Monica.

Around the same time, Lipa’s interview with Rolling Stone comes out, in which she talks about her love life. “Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing,” she says.

“It’s either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person.”

March 26, 2024

After numerous appearances at galas and awards shows – notably the BAFTAs and Brit Awards – the pair are snapped walking through Kings Cross St Pancras Station. It is here we see the first glimmerings of their tendency to match outfits: both in leather jackets, jeans and muted colours.

May 1, 2024

Lipa sits down with Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 podcast and chats about relationships.

“I needed to get to this place in order to find what I really needed,” she says. “I think with every relationship, with every experience you learn about yourself, you learn about things that are hurtful to you, what you expect, what you should be ready to give as well. I think, again, it goes back to that exchange of vulnerability.

“I think I've had relationships which have been really hurtful, especially earlier on, where I feel like I've been made to feel like not good enough or have made me lose my confidence and I've had to find that again.

“You learn about your own non-negotiables. I think that's an important thing. It's of course the right person, but it's really about the right relationship.”

May 13, 2024

They go Instagram official – at least on Lipa’s account. She shares an image of the pair of them walking down the street and embracing in those coordinating leather jackets.

She captions the pic “Sunshineeeeeee :)))))”, but doesn’t tag Turner. Is there really any need, though.

July 1, 2024

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at Glastonbury (WireImage)

The Glastonbury photo-dump. Lipa posts a series of pics from her time headlining Glasto, which includes snaps of Turner – who was presumably there to support her.

“Dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual,” she writes, alongside images of them lying on the grass chatting. Cute.

November 19, 2024

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner (Instagram)

Instagram deluge. After featuring Turner in an October photo-dump around the time of her gig at the Royal Albert Hall, the pair seem to have gone travelling together, presumably because Lipa was on tour in South-East Asia.

There are pics of them crossing the street, engaging in some PDAs and of them shopping at a grocery store together and singing karaoke.

December 2024

Engagement rumours. Lipa posts a selection of photos to Instagram, captioned “home for the holidays ❣️ sending you all so much love.” Of course, there was a ring on her finger, which has set tongues wagging.

According to reports, Turner went down on one knee over the festive period. “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever,” an insider told the Sun.

“They are engaged and couldn’t be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”

The source continued: “Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It’s been an amazing Christmas for them.”

According to the report, the newly engaged couple are planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve together, alongside their loved ones.