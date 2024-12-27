Dua Lipa and Callum Turner reportedly engaged

The couple, who have been dating for about a year, quietly got engaged and are planning to celebrate with their friends and family on New Year's Eve, according to the Sun newspaper. The outlet reports that the Levitating hitmaker and the Fantastic Beasts star are "so in love" after Turner got down on one knee to pop the question. The news comes as Lipa is set to host a star-studded New Year's Eve bash in London after an incredible year for her career.