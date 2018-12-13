Dua Lipa’s Holiday Tour Look? Dominatrix Elf

Story continues

Dua Lipa isn’t one to shy away from sparkle at any point of the year—just look at the glimmering lilac number that she pulled out for her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live a few months back—but in true holiday spirit, she’s really stepped up her game for her slew of Jingle Ball tour dates.

Since December started, for each iHeartRadio concert—there’s been shows across the country, from Dallas to Chicago to Tampa—Lipa has busted out increasingly festive, sequin-covered frocks. She started off the month with a puff sleeve, candy-cane-red wrap dress, and she even channeled white string lights with the silver-beaded, emerald green gown that she wore later in the tour. She summed up her tour wardrobe best by describing another one of her high-spirited looks, this one comprised of a tight green skirt and shiny black corset, as “dominatrix elf.” Lipa’s been shining so bright on tour lately that she really could top your Christmas tree.