Dua Lipa Makes Surprise Appearance During Chris Stapleton’s 2024 ACM Awards Performance

The Grammy-winning pop artist joined the country star for a performance of his song “Think I’m In Love With You” at Thursday night's ceremony

Jason Kempin/Getty Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa perform onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas

Dua Lipa just made her ACM Awards debut — with Chris Stapleton!

The “Dance the Night” singer, 28, shocked the audience at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16, as she opened up Stapleton’s performance of “Think I’m in Love With You.” The country music star, 46, then joined Lipa onstage as they harmonized the soulful duet, playfully riffing off of each other’s vocals.

Recapping the performance backstage with Bobby Bones, Lipa revealed that she and Stapleton had “been talking about” doing their secret duet “for a little while,” adding, “It was my idea.”

Jason Kempin/Getty L-R) Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa perform onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas

Related: Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan Serenade the 2024 ACM Awards with a Duet of 'Stick Season'

"I'm such a fan of Chris's,” she continued, “and I kind of reached out and was like, ‘Hey, wanna do something together?’ And this came about.”

The “New Rules” artist added, “I feel so lucky to have been in Chris and Morgan [Stapleton]'s orbit for a few days, just like diving into the musicality of everything. It's just been wonderful.”

Stapleton praised the Grammy-winning pop star as well, saying, “Dua is kind of the queen of feel-good music.”

During the 2024 ACM Awards ceremony, Stapleton took home awards for male artist of the year, artist-songwriter of the year, and album of the year for his project Higher.

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage here.

Related: ACM Awards 2024: See the Complete List of Winners!

He was also nominated for the coveted entertainer of the year award along with Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson, who ended up winning.

Lipa, meanwhile, is coming off the release of her third studio album Radical Optimism, which dropped on Friday, May 3. The "Don't Start Now" performer's pop star appearance at the ACMs is one of a few genre-crossover surprises this year, as Post Malone, Avril Lavigne, and Gwen Stefani also joined the ceremony’s performance lineup.

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards are streaming live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Texas.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.