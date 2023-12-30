Dua Lipa scraps music video amid Israel-Hamas war concern

Singer Dua Lipa (Getty Images)

Dua Lipa has pulled a planned music video amid fears it would be insensitive during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The New Rules singer, 28, had filmed the video in September for release next year to publicise her third album.

However, the clip, which was filmed before the outbreak of the latest conflict, has now been shelved in the wake of the escalating death toll, according to reports. The decision was reportedly taken after “emergency meetings” within her team.

A source told the Sun: “A video was shot for Dua Lipa’s forthcoming campaign last September.

“At its heart the video was playful but contained themes of chaos — including car crashes, demolition, explosions, fireworks and crowds fighting.

“Dua and her team decided that it would be insensitive for the video to come out given what has happened on and since October 7.”

On October 7, Hamas launched a terror attack from Gaza on Israeli citizens, killing 1,200 people.

The Israeli military has since launched a ground invasion of Gaza in its bid to eradicate the group, with the death toll standing at more than 20,000.

In October, the pop star posted a statement on her Instagram channel about the conflict, writing: “With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and ­Palestine.

“Grief for the lives lost in the horrifying attacks in Israel.

“Grief as I witness the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million souls, half of them ­children, endure unimaginable hardships.

“For now, I desperately hope for a ceasefire in Gaza and urge governments to halt the unfolding crisis.

"Our hope lies in finding the empathy to recognise this dire humanitarian situation.”

The star’s first single, Houdini, from the highly-anticipated third album was released in November.

She said the song was “essentially about knowing when to stay and knowing when the right time to leave is.”